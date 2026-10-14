Xbox Nano is the new, smaller controller that's perfect for Xbox Cloud Gaming
Priced under $50 / £45, this new Xbox controller could be your TV's new best friend
Quick Summary
Xbox has announced a new controller that's smaller and more portable than the existing wireless model.
Priced at £44.99 / $499.99, the Xbox Nano Controller is just over five inches in length and comes with Bluetooth connectivity.
Xbox is full of surprises these days and while we've been expecting an announcement of a new Elite controller, it's actually another official gamepad that's broken cover first.
The Xbox Nano Controller is a compact pad that the company claims would suit a younger player or gamer with "smaller hands". However, I can see an immediate use for it – as an ideal companion to a TV or streaming device with Xbox Cloud Gaming support.
Priced at £44.99 / $49.99 and available to pre-order now, it comes with Bluetooth as well as the usual Xbox wireless connectivity. That means you can easily pair it with an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, Samsung smart TV, or another device that supports Xbox's cloud service.
It features a similar button layout and thumbsticks to the usual Xbox Wireless Controller, but the body is truncated for a more pocketable form factor. That also makes it ideal for taking to a friend's home to play multiplayer games on their console.
All of the rest of the functionality is the same, so you don't need to learn anything new. Just hook it up and away you do.
One genuine upgrade over the standard controller is that it has a rechargeable battery, which charges through USB-C. You don't have to hunt for AAA batteries everytime it runs out.
The Xbox Nano Controller is available to pre-order in a large selection of countries, including mainland Europe, the UK, US and Canada. It'll ship from the beginning of November.
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It looks like white is the only colour option at the moment, and there will be partnerships with Samsung and Meta for new owners of their respective devices to get the new controller and two-months of Xbox Game Pass for free.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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