This surprise pro PS5 controller reminds me of the PS4, in the very best way

I've mentioned it before when testing pro controllers (like the SteelSeries Aeon Pro, just last week), but the PS5 really does have one huge flaw as a console generation on this front. Because of the step forward in haptics taken by the DualSense controller, the market for third-party pads has been hamstrung from the start.

For whatever reason, Sony hasn't been keen to let other brands use its patents and designs on the haptic side of things, and where the PS4 had literally hundreds of options for controllers, the PS5 has been far more barren. Nacon has been one of the few brands making PS5 controllers, though, and it just unveiled its fanciest yet – the Revolution 5 Unlimited.

It's basically an upgraded version of the Revolution 5 Pro, and I've been using it for over a week to get a sense of how it performs. The good news is that it ticks basically every box that I want in a pro controller, with one small caveat, and I'd love if it had more competition from other brands.

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A simple prospect

In some ways, I think it's quite simple to make a pro controller – just don't try too hard. The best ones I've used haven't tried to reinvent the wheel or change how you use a controller; they're just extremely premium-feeling versions of what you already know. That's how I'd describe the Revolution 5 Unlimited, which is lovely and solid in the hand.

One of its immediate changes is that it's almost entirely covered in matte-finish plastic, making it grippier when you hold it. That's accentuated by actual rubberised pads in some places, too.

All over the controller, meanwhile, buttons are clickier and more responsive than on the basic DualSense, which is really noticeable. The triggers can also be turned into clickers at will, thanks to a trigger stop toggle, and that's a huge boon for shooters.

(Image credit: Future)

Needless to say, the Revolution 5 Unlimited boasts a heap of extra programmable buttons, too. There are two on each side where your fingers sit in a natural grip, while extra shoulder buttons are a little harder to reach but welcome additions.

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The analogue sticks are TMR for drift-resistance and responsiveness, and a built-in screen makes it really easy to program buttons, change between profiles and presets and more. If you fancy a different method, a connected app on your phone works just as well.

This all adds up to a wide range of customisation options, but there are even more in the box. It comes with a hardshell carrying case, and inside you'll find extra analogue stick heads (to change from concave to convex, for instance), along with a series of weights.

(Image credit: Future)

These slot into hidden compartments to let you choose exactly how heavy your controller is in the hand. That's a degree of choice that few rivals offer even on PC, and it's a really classy touch that Nacon has been fond of for quite some time.

Finally, the whole thing comes with some convenience – a charging dock that can let you slot the controller's dongle in to save on USB ports. It's a neat little addition that makes the controller more of a fixture on your desk.

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The elephant in the room

It's worth clarifying at this stage that the Revolution 5 Unlimited costs $229.99 in the US, £179.99 here in the UK and €199.99 in the EU, since that price is basically the biggest single factor in whether you might buy one.

That makes it roughly the cost of three or four standard DualSense controllers, and a small slice cheaper than the DualSense Edge, but in the same premium bracket. The question of which is better is complicated; the Edge has tighter integration with your PS5 and feels slicker in software terms as a result, but when it comes to sheer customisation, Nacon clearly wins.

There's another key difference, too, since Nacon's pad has an asymmetric layout for its sticks. That's a departure from the normal PlayStation layout, and might make it more attractive for those used to Xbox gamepads historically, or it might be something you'd rather avoid.

(Image credit: Future)

Another small downside is that where a normal DualSense has a large touchpad, the Revolution 5 Unlimited has a tiny customisable button underneath the larger PS button. It's fiddly to tap, making accessing the map in plenty of games a bit of an annoyance (although customising another extra button to cover the same job solves this).

I've been hugely enjoying my time with the gamepad, though, and expect to keep using it as my standard controller on PS5 for quite some time. I don't have a DualSense Edge, and since my launch-day Scuf Reflex Pro got stick drift about six months ago, I've been playing without extra buttons; Nacon's loan unit has fixed that problem for me, and I'm not sure I can go back again.

So, if you're in the market for a PS5 controller with a whole heap of added features, it's one to check out. If you want a PC and Xbox controller, meanwhile, SteelSeries has you covered with the Aeon Pro.