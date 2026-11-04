I've been addicted to this game for a year and now it's coming to Xbox Game Pass for free

There aren't many big-name games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the first half of November, with Football Manager 27 Console being the standout for day one releases. However, the list is still packed with juicy morsels – mainly indies.

One of them just so happens to be a game I'm hooked on too, with many hours plunged into it over the last year, on both my Lenovo Legion Go S and various Android gaming handhelds.

Thronefall - Announce Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Thronefall is an excellent and highly addictive strategy / tower defence game with a stunning art style and clever, level-based progression. And it's finally launching for Xbox Series X and Series S on 11 November. It'll debut on Xbox Game Pass for Premium, Ultimate and PC Game Pass members the same day.

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You play as a tiny king who must build up his castle's defences and control troops to repel invaders. After each enemy wave, you can use collected coins to improve structures and build new ones, then you go again.

It's like a simplified Warcraft, although later levels do get rather fiendish.

The main campaign takes around eight or so hours to complete, but there's plenty of extra content and optional objectives you can aim for, so you can sink scores of hours into it. I know I have.

Other November Xbox Game Pass additions

The aforementioned Football Manager 27 Console will arrive on the platform on 10 November, for Ultimate members – PC Game Pass subscribers get the full FM 27. And Warhammer Survivors (based on Vampire Survivors) will also be added the same day.

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Speaking of Vampire Survivors, the roguelite deck builder sequel (of sorts), Vampire Crawlers, is available to Premium members from today, having already been added for Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

Void/Breaker has arrived today – 4 November – too.

We'll soon also get Escape Academy 2: Back 2 School, Firefighting Simulator: Ignite, and MySims Cozy Bundle on 5 November. Tanuki: Pon's Summer on 10 November. Hope in the City on 11 November. John Carpenter's Toxic Commando on 12 November, plus Aphelion, and Paw Patrol: Dino World on 17 November.

The rest of November's Xbox Game Pass releases will be announced in a couple of weeks' time.