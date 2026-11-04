I've been addicted to this game for a year and now it's coming to Xbox Game Pass for free
Indie games are ruling the roost for the early batch of Xbox Game Pass games this month
There aren't many big-name games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the first half of November, with Football Manager 27 Console being the standout for day one releases. However, the list is still packed with juicy morsels – mainly indies.
One of them just so happens to be a game I'm hooked on too, with many hours plunged into it over the last year, on both my Lenovo Legion Go S and various Android gaming handhelds.
Thronefall is an excellent and highly addictive strategy / tower defence game with a stunning art style and clever, level-based progression. And it's finally launching for Xbox Series X and Series S on 11 November. It'll debut on Xbox Game Pass for Premium, Ultimate and PC Game Pass members the same day.
You play as a tiny king who must build up his castle's defences and control troops to repel invaders. After each enemy wave, you can use collected coins to improve structures and build new ones, then you go again.
It's like a simplified Warcraft, although later levels do get rather fiendish.
The main campaign takes around eight or so hours to complete, but there's plenty of extra content and optional objectives you can aim for, so you can sink scores of hours into it. I know I have.
Other November Xbox Game Pass additions
The aforementioned Football Manager 27 Console will arrive on the platform on 10 November, for Ultimate members – PC Game Pass subscribers get the full FM 27. And Warhammer Survivors (based on Vampire Survivors) will also be added the same day.
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Speaking of Vampire Survivors, the roguelite deck builder sequel (of sorts), Vampire Crawlers, is available to Premium members from today, having already been added for Ultimate and PC Game Pass.
Void/Breaker has arrived today – 4 November – too.
We'll soon also get Escape Academy 2: Back 2 School, Firefighting Simulator: Ignite, and MySims Cozy Bundle on 5 November. Tanuki: Pon's Summer on 10 November. Hope in the City on 11 November. John Carpenter's Toxic Commando on 12 November, plus Aphelion, and Paw Patrol: Dino World on 17 November.
The rest of November's Xbox Game Pass releases will be announced in a couple of weeks' time.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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