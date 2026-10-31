Prime Video in November 2026: 5 best all-new arrivals for Amazon subscribers

Prime Video is locked in an existential battle with Netflix, with both seeking to claim the crown as the world's biggest and most popular streaming service. After a few years of price hikes and restrictions, the way to people's hearts is via actual, high-quality shows and movies, though.

So, each and every month Amazon knows that it needs to keep a steady stream of new material for its subscribers to watch, to avoid them cancelling their memberships over time. If you're wondering what that means for November, rest easy – I've taken the time to comb through every single addition coming to Prime Video. Below, you'll find the top five that you should know about, replete with their trailers and release dates for more context.

The Rings of Power (Season 3)

The Rings of Power - Season 3 Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 11 November

It's the show that Amazon wants to succeed more than any other in its lineup – not least because it costs genuinely staggering amounts of money to make. The Rings of Power has so far failed to launch to the degree that Amazon clearly expected, and its somewhat trepidatious storytelling is probably the biggest explanation, given how impressive it's always looked.

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This third season might be a sort of soft reset point, though, with the show seemingly moving away from some of the slower, more plodding stories that it's been telling, to focus on the more impactful and conflict-filled main threads. That means we're going to get a whole heap of battles, from the looks of things, which should be great for those who've been patiently waiting.

Blade Runner 2099

Blade Runner 2099 - Official Teaser | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 25 November

This is one of the most highly-anticipated shows on the way from any streaming service, not just Prime Video – a revival of the storied Blade Runner universe starring all-new characters and telling another story of replicants just trying to get by in a brutal world of humans.

The big question for 2099 is whether it can bring the sort of visual flair and panache that Denis Villeneuve established with his phenomenal 2049, a movie so good that I'd argue it transcends the original in a few ways. Can Prime Video's visual effects team manage such a feat? How will that extra 50 years in the timeline make things look? I can't wait to find out.

The Assassin (Season 2)

Streaming from: 6 November

For a less highfalutin bit of content, the second season of this fun Keeley Hawes show should be a super reliable option right at the start of the month. She returns as the seemingly mild-mannered assassin who gives the show its title, once again being forced into action in a way that will complicate her home life.

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This time her son, who's not remotely thrilled about her line of work, has to ask for help when his fiance is kidnapped. That'll set Hawes off on the trail of some properly dastardly criminals. Thankfully, though, and unlike so many crime shows of the sort, it's not super grim, and instead has quite a fun tone that keeps things a little lighter.

Madden

MADDEN - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 18 November

I'll be fascinated to see how much of a ripple this one makes here in the UK, where American Football remains a pretty niche interest. John Madden is one of the great names in the history of the sport, though, and the fact that this biopic is from David O. Russell means it promises quite a lot.

Nic Cage stars as the main man, complete with quite the physical transformation, while Christian Bale takes the stage too, as his right-hand man Al Davis. They're looking like quite the double act in the trailers released so far, and the story of how a tactical genius became a pop-culture icon should be a really entertaining watch.

Perfect Liars

Perfect Liars - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 20 November

Love triangles are basically the main driver of the streaming economy at this point, and if you're on the lookout for some steamy action this month on Prime Video, I think this is your best bet. A Spanish-language thriller with clear throughlines of romance and ill-fated love, it looks like a pretty fun choice for a silly evening.

It tells the story of the Cash brothers, rich and powerful young men who think they're untouchable. That is, they think so until the arrival of Jude Derry, a young woman with a singular focus on infiltrating their lives, driving them apart and teaching them a lesson they've long deserved.