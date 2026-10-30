Netflix in November 2026: 5 best all-new arrivals for Netflix subscribers

No month goes by now in a way that you could honestly call "quiet", for either Netflix or its biggest rival, Amazon Prime Video. When you want to be the apex predator in the world of streaming, you have to keep a steady stream of new shows and movies coming to keep people feeling like their subscription is worthwhile.

Some people might find that deluge of stuff to watch a little overwhelming, which is where I come in. If you're eyeing up the next month of your life, with a Netflix subscription in hand, and wondering what new shows or movies might be arriving, I've narrowed things down. Below, you'll find the five highlights that I think will be worth watching during November on Netflix, all of them being added during the month.

Black Doves (Season 2)

Black Doves: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 5 November

I don't think anyone really saw Black Doves coming last year. Keira Knightley stepping into the frame as a leading woman in a mature spy drama? Sign us up – and millions of people agreed, with the British series doing huge numbers for Netflix and promptly getting renewed. Like The Diplomat, this one seems to be set up for annual seasons, which is refreshing.

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This time around, Knightley's character is even more exposed than before. She's gone from being a politician's wife to that of the actual Prime Minister, which comes with a huge amount more scrutiny. When her actual spywork starts to spill out into the public, her cover story will be stretched to the limits, and we'll clearly get to see some brilliant action once again.

The Altruists

The Altruists | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 19 November

Hollywood and the streaming platforms are fairly obsessed with the stories of the various giants of Big Tech that seem to decide all of our fates at the moment, and that includes those of them who've been proven as charlatans. They don't come much bigger than Sam Bankman-Fried, whose platform, FTX, exploded so publicly some years ago.

This limited series explores the story of how Bankman-Fried and his business partner Caroline Ellison got started, and tries to delve into the motivations that led them to some disastrous and criminal decisions. Starring Julia Garner and Anthony Boyle, it looks like a pretty well-timed show about the perils of trusting snake oil salesmen.

Heartland

Heartland | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 13 November

If you're in the mood for a gritty thriller with a twist, then I suspect Heartland could be a real hit when it arrives early in the month. Starring the excellent Jessica Chastain as a country megastar who comes back home to Nashville to find her missing niece, it promises an amazing soundtrack despite what is actually quite a serious and depressing tone.

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Chastain will encounter an underbelly in this Mecca for music, and discover that people she thought she could trust might not be so reliable. In fact, the trailer makes it look like she'll basically become a vigilante at a certain point, and I expect the movie to have a super stressful denouement.

Gentle Monster

Gentle Monster | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 18 November

If you're on the lookout for a drama that takes itself significantly more seriously, then you should keep an eye on Gentle Monster, which will hit Netflix midway through the month after some time in cinemas. It looks absolutely devastating, taking a sophisticated look at the emotional fallout and complications that arise when someone is accused of a terrible crime.

Probably the most interesting facet of the film, not having seen it, is that it doesn't just examine the family life of the accused – it also takes a look at the struggles faced by one of those investigating him. This hints at a level of empathy and sympathy that could make for a really heart-wrenching watch.

Possible Love

Possible Love | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 6 November

I remember absolutely loving Lee Chang-dong's film Burning when I saw it in the cinema a few years ago – but I would have told you it was way more recent than 2018. That's a sign that it's long overdue for him to make another movie, and Possible Love looks like it could be another emotional epic from this brilliant Korean filmmaker.

It's a little hard to work out what its plot will be, but it seems to revolve around a couple that meets another couple, and the strange intersections of their desires and habits. As one couple begins to make a movie about the other, questions of authenticity, performance, and more, will all bubble to the fore, but it's the emotional realism that looks likely to make the most lasting impact.