In case you somehow missed the memo, it's very much spooky season – in fact, there's a good chance you're reading this either on Halloween itself, or on the weekend during which it falls this year.

That also means that you might well, like many of us, be casting about to try to work out what scary movie you should watch this weekend, in honour of the time of year. I'm not the biggest horror movie fan in the world, but I love to be frightened every so often, and I've been making an effort to watch some creepy stuff this month.

I started out the month with Don't Look Now, a classic I'd never seen (one that's stayed with me impressively in the weeks since), but my top pick is actually going to go to a far more modern picture – one with a fairly stunning 4K release that you should try to watch it on.

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Sinners was a sensation when it came out in 2025, and it feels like an established part of the canon even though it's only been out for around 18 months. That's quite impressive, and it also gave me one of my best cinematic memories of recent years. I saw it on IMAX 70mm film in New York, at the AMC Lincoln Square 13, when it was reissued in the run-up to the Oscars.

It was a gorgeous viewing experience, and it ensured that I wanted to pick the film up on 4K disc when I got the chance. This past weekend I watched it on that disc, and while I can't pretend it quite matched the IMAX, it was still an example of how good modern releases can look.

Sinners | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Sinners is a seriously gorgeous movie to look at and listen to, after all, from its very opening moments in the harsh sun of a plantation to its long night full of terrors and violence. It's sumptuously lit and colour-graded, and whether it's in the sequences filmed on IMAX (which fill your whole TV's screen) or the widescreen sections, it's the sort of 4K release that'll have you pausing or rewinding to really take certain moments in fully.

That goes doubly for its sound, which is absolutely top-grade. The 4K release has a Dolby Atmos mix, a perfect pairing with the Sonos Beam Ultra I've been using since its release, and it really is as full and detailed as you could possibly want. There are two absolutely bravura musical sequences in the film, one indoors and one out, that I won't spoil for those who haven't seen it – but they're pretty life-changing when experienced on a good surround sound system.

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A crucial detail that I think could sway some folks, too: Sinners isn't actually all that scary. It has explosions of violence and some gory effects, sure, but it's really quite an upbeat film for much of its length, and other horror hits like Obsession or The Backrooms are far more overtly terrifying.

So, if you're in the mood for an epic Halloween viewing session, this is my top pick for the weekend. I actively challenge you not to enjoy it.