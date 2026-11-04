Bluetooth just got a huge upgrade that can vastly improve wireless lossless audio, headphones, and even smart home devices

The Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) has announced a tech upgrade to its Bluetooth LE wireless standard that could be of great benefit to fans of lossless audio. The Bluetooth High Data Throughput (HDT) technology could also improve smart devices, such as smartwatches, smart glasses and even smart home products.

It essentially increases the maximum supported bit rate in Bluetooth LE to 7.5 Mbps – almost four times higher than previously. This means more data can be shifted wirelessly in the same timeframe, giving manufacturers more scope for connectivity.

High-Res Audio is one area that could see significant improvement. While some Bluetooth standards support lossless audio transmission (or near lossless), Bluetooth LE is designed to use lower energy and therefore limited to the transmission of lower resolution streams.

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But by increasing the data throughput while retaining the lower energy capabilities, the new standard will be more capable of delivering much more information.

The first flagship audio devices to support the new Bluetooth HDT tech will start to appear next year.

Other Bluetooth HDT devices

Additional uses could come from smart devices, with multiple use cases highlighted by Nordic Semiconductor's Øyvind Strøm: "By making it significantly faster to move large amounts of data, Bluetooth High Data Throughput creates new possibilities for Bluetooth applications," he said in a statement.

"Imagine a smartwatch that syncs hours’ worth of sensor-rich training data to your phone in seconds, smart glasses that deliver richer AI experiences by offloading data for processing, or a smart home product that completes a firmware update with virtually no user-visible downtime."

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Again, we'll have to wait for new products to support it, but this could be the breakthrough Bluetooth needs to become a general, always connected wireless standard for our daily tech. It might even take some of the strain away from our home Wi-Fi networks.