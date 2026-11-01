This tiny camper trailer hides a surprising secret – including a bedroom and full living area

In Summary The Beauer X4 expands from 1.95 metres wide on the road to 4.6 metres when parked.

A motorised system unfolds three stacked sections in around 60 seconds, revealing a separate bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and convertible lounge.

The 2027 model starts at £39,990 in the UK.

I love a clever bit of design, and the Beauer X4 is a great example of exactly that, making a space efficient camper by using transforming tech. This tiny-looking camper trailer has an impressive trick up its sleeve: press a button at the campsite and it expands to almost three times its travelling width, creating a complete little home.

The X4 is the latest version of the Beauer 3X, a transforming caravan concept that dates back to 2012. Now updated for the 2027 model year, it retains the same clever mechanism while gaining improved cabinetry, more customisation options and a choice of two floorplans.

(Image credit: Beauer)

A tiny trailer that grows into a proper living space

On the road, the X4 measures 3.5 metres long and just 1.95 metres wide, making it relatively compact to tow and store. Once parked, three stacked sections slide outwards using motors powered by a 100Ah leisure battery. In around a minute, the trailer reaches 4.6 metres wide, creating 12 square metres of living space.

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Inside, there's a separate bedroom with a double bed, a kitchen with a two-burner gas hob, sink and under-counter fridge, plus a compact bathroom with a cassette toilet and small sink. A shower can be added as an option.

At the back, a U-shaped sofa converts into another double bed, while a folding dining table provides somewhere to eat. That makes the X4 suitable for up to four people, although storage is inevitably limited by the need for the furniture to fold away as the trailer contracts.

The new Layout 2 offers a more compact kitchen, a larger bathroom and more room to move around the bedroom. Other options include an induction hob, a larger fridge, microwave, air conditioning, solar panels and an electric kitchen.

How much does the Beauer X4 cost?

The Beauer X4 is available in the UK through River Motorhomes, with prices starting at £39,990. The final cost depends on the chosen layout and optional equipment, so it's worth checking the specification carefully before ordering.

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The trailer has a maximum permitted weight of 1,350kg, with around 150kg of payload available for occupants' kit and optional extras. That makes payload planning important, particularly if you're tempted by the extensive list of upgrades.

It's not a cheap alternative to a conventional caravan, and the limited storage won't suit everyone. But the idea of towing something so compact and unfolding it into a proper little living space is exciting. I'd certainly love to give this mechanism a try in person.