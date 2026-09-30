A new upgrade lets you add wireless Apple CarPlay and OTA updates to your old Porsche

QUICK SUMMARY Porsche's new retrofit infotainment brings wireless CarPlay and over-the-air updates, plus other tech upgrades, to 911, Cayman and Boxster cars from 2009 onwards. A direct replacement for the car's original dashboard display, the PCCM Plus touchscreen also improves the parking sensor system and adds local speed limit warnings to the instrument cluster.

Porsche has just announced a new version of its retrofit infotainment system which brings 20265 technology like wireless CarPlay and over-the-air updates to cars up to 17 years old.

Called the Porsche Classic Communication Management Plus (PCCM Plus), the system builds on a retrofit infotainment upgrade that Porsche has offered for a few years. Just as before, it replaces the existing dashboard touchscreen of older cars, adding modern tech like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, navigation and DAB radio.

The latest versions take things a step further, since they also pack wireless smartphone connectivity and even over-the-air software updates, thanks to a 4G SIM card slot. They also have a user interface that shares its design with that of current Porsche cars, and even add a visual guide to what was previously an acoustic-only parking sensor system of older cars.

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(Image credit: Porsche)

There’s Bluetooth and WiFi, as well as FM, AM and DAB radio, and even the ability (where regulations allow) to stream YouTube videos while parked.

Speed limits are indicated based on map data, while oil temperature and pressure can also be seen on the car’s trip computer. Music and navigation information is also now shown on the instrument cluster, bringing a tech upgrade to the driver display as well as the central touchscreen.

(Image credit: Porsche)

This new generation of PCCM Plus is available in two model-specific versions. One is for the 911 Boxster and Cayman across the 2012 to 2016 model years, spanning model generations from 991.1 and 981. The second is for model years 2009 to 2013, which includes the 997.2 onwards and 987.2 onwards.

Porsche also still sells its older generations of PCCM, which brings updated tech to the dashboard of cars from the 996, 991 and 997 generations of Porsche 911. These older models cost around £1,500, while prices for the newer version have yet to be announced.