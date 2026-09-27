This new battery breakthrough could get your next EV over the 1,000 mile mark

Quick Summary Researchers at KAIST, Kyungpook National University and the National NanoFab Center have developed an anode-free lithium-metal battery design that improves lithium deposition and battery lifespan. The approach could allow smaller, lighter batteries with higher energy density, although it has not yet been demonstrated in a production EV.

EV range is one of the biggest limitations of electric cars, but a new battery design could eventually help push that much further. Researchers have developed an anode-free lithium-metal battery that increases the amount of energy that can be stored without adding extra battery material, potentially opening the door to lighter batteries with much greater capacity.

Most lithium-ion batteries use an anode, usually made from graphite, to store lithium during charging. Anode-free batteries remove that material and instead deposit lithium directly onto a thin copper current collector, leaving more of the battery available for storing energy.

The problem is that lithium doesn't always deposit evenly. It can form sharp structures called dendrites, which can damage the battery and reduce its lifespan after repeated charging.

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The KAIST team have used a semiconductor manufacturing technique called secondary sputtering lithography. The researchers created microscopic tube-shaped structures about 300 nanometres across and 150 nanometres high.

These structures increase the surface area available for lithium deposition to around four times that of flat copper, helping the lithium spread more evenly instead of building up in concentrated areas.

The researchers also added an ultra-thin MXene coating to the copper. This acts as a primer for a protective layer that forms during battery operation, helping to reduce unwanted reactions between the lithium and electrolyte while limiting dendrite growth.

The potential benefit for EVs is clear. If you can store more energy without making the battery larger or heavier, you can either make an EV's battery pack smaller or use the extra capacity to increase its range.

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The researchers say the work could help accelerate the commercialisation of high-energy anode-free batteries by extending their lifespan without adding significant weight or volume.

The findings were published in Advanced Functional Materials on 1 September 2026, so this is still battery research rather than technology you can expect to find in the next generation of EVs.