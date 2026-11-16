Garmin's beginner Forerunner running watch is barely six months old, but Amazon has already slashed its price by 22%, making its AMOLED display and 13-day battery life all the more appealing
The Forerunner 70 is already considerably cheaper than its launch price
Black Friday is still over a week away, but Amazon – not surprisingly! – has already started reducing prices across Garmin's smartwatch range, including one of the company's newest and most affordable running watches.
Shop all Garmin Black Friday deals on Amazon
The Garmin Forerunner 70 only launched in May, and now, Amazon has reduced the Citron version to £171, down from its £219.99 RRP. That's a saving of £48.99, or 22%, on a watch that's barely six months old.
Garmin's accessible running smartwatch features a bright AMOLED display, built-in GPS, adaptive training plans, Training Readiness and HRV Status. Despite its lightweight design, the watch promises up to 13 days of battery life. Several colourways are discounted ahead of Black Friday, although prices vary.
Although the Forerunner 70 sits at the affordable end of Garmin's running watch lineup, there's surprisingly little about its training features that feels entry-level.
The watch features a 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen that replaces the older memory-in-pixel display found on its predecessor.
Garmin has brought several advanced training tools to the Forerunner 70, including Training Readiness, Training Status, wrist-based running power and running dynamics.
You also get Garmin Coach, which provides adaptive training plans for everything from getting started with running to preparing for races, along with daily suggested workouts that adjust based on your recent activity and recovery.
Despite all these features, the Forerunner 70 weighs approximately 40g, making it comfortable enough to wear around the clock for sleep and recovery monitoring.
Garmin claims up to 13 days in smartwatch mode or 23 hours with GPS enabled, which is more convenient than charging your watch every night.
Other colours are also on offer for £177 – worth bearing in mind in case you aren't too keen on the bright yellowish Citron colourway!
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Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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