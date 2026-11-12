B&Q's Black Friday 2026 sale is already LIVE – 15 deals on vacuum cleaners, mattresses, power tools and more

One by one, the big retailers are releasing their Black Friday sales, even though we're still a few weeks away from the main event. We've already had Currys, Argos and Dyson, and now it's B&Q's turn.

I've had a good look through the deals, and there are some wonderful bargains available across everything from lawnmowers and vacuum cleaners to mattresses and, of course, the odd power tool.

You'll find my pick of the 15 best deals below, and be sure to bookmark this page as I'll be keeping it updated with all the latest offers as they arrive.