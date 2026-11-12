B&Q's Black Friday 2026 sale is already LIVE – 15 deals on vacuum cleaners, mattresses, power tools and more
Form an orderly queue everyone
One by one, the big retailers are releasing their Black Friday sales, even though we're still a few weeks away from the main event. We've already had Currys, Argos and Dyson, and now it's B&Q's turn.
I've had a good look through the deals, and there are some wonderful bargains available across everything from lawnmowers and vacuum cleaners to mattresses and, of course, the odd power tool.
You'll find my pick of the 15 best deals below, and be sure to bookmark this page as I'll be keeping it updated with all the latest offers as they arrive.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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