The Dyson Black Friday 2026 sale is LIVE – 15 deals on vacuums, air purifiers and hair stylers

Black Friday 2026 is right around the corner, and many retailers are dropping their sales early – including Dyson! One of the biggest global home brands, Dyson very rarely drops its prices, but for this year’s Black Friday sale, Dyson is offering up to £270 off its bestselling vacuums , hair stylers and air treatment devices!

Shop the Dyson Black Friday sale

There are lots of early deals to be found in the Dyson Black Friday sale, but other retailers are also getting involved. Shoppers can find similar and lower prices on Dyson products from the likes of Amazon, Currys, Very and John Lewis.

To help you find the cheapest prices on Dyson this Black Friday, I’ve listed the best Dyson deals you can buy today. As you’ll see below, we’ve tested most of these products, so they get the T3 seal of approval.

Dyson Vacuum Cleaner deals

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute: was £649 now £479 at Currys Save £170 on the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute in the Currys Black Friday sale. This cordless vacuum has a 60 minute runtime, and an illuminated LED display on the top. It has an anti-tangle brush head, and a powerful suction that tackles dirt, hair and more. Read our Dyson V15 Detect review for more details. Read more Read less ▼

Dyson Cyclone V10 Submarine: was £479.99 now £329.99 at Dyson UK For wet and dry cleaning, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Submarine is a great choice, and it’s just got a £150 price cut. It comes with two brush heads which you can swap in and out to change from wet to dry cleaning and back again. Read more Read less ▼

Dyson V10 Konical: was £549.99 now £399.99 at John Lewis Now under £400 at John Lewis, the Dyson V10 Konical offers fade-free suction, and a new brush head which detangles long hair. It comes with an Auto-Empty dock that empties the dust bin for you. Read more Read less ▼

Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene: was £429 now £279 at very.co.uk At Very, the Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene is now £150 off. As a hard floor cleaner, the Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene cleans up stubborn stains, spills and messes, and can also pick up the odd debris here and there with its motor and tray. Read more Read less ▼

Dyson Ball Animal Multi-Floor: was £379 now £279 at Amazon The Dyson Ball Animal Multi-Floor is a slightly older model than the others on this list, but it’s still a great option for those on a budget – and it’s now 26% off at Amazon. Read more Read less ▼

Dyson Hair Styler deals

Dyson Airwrap Origin: was £399 now £299 at Currys The one that started it all, the Dyson Airwrap Origin is now £100 in the Currys Black Friday sale. It styles and dries at the same time, and comes in a stylish Prussian Blue and Rich Copper colour. Read more Read less ▼

Dyson Supersonic r: was £399.99 now £349.99 at very.co.uk It might look strange, but the Dyson Supersonic r is a powerful hair dryer which gives salon-worthy results – and it just got a cheeky £50 discount at Very. Its design might not be for everyone, but it’s lightweight and comfortable to hold. Read more Read less ▼

Dyson Airstrait: was £359.99 now £289.99 at very.co.uk For wet-to-dry styling, the Dyson Airstrait is a premium hair straightener that lets you straighten your locks while you dry them – and it’s now £70 cheaper. It comes into contact with your hair but protects it, and reduces heat damage. Read our Dyson Airstrait review for more details. Read more Read less ▼

Dyson Air Treatment deals