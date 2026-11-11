The Dyson Black Friday 2026 sale is LIVE – 15 deals on vacuums, air purifiers and hair stylers
How to save big on Dyson products this Black Friday
Black Friday 2026 is right around the corner, and many retailers are dropping their sales early – including Dyson! One of the biggest global home brands, Dyson very rarely drops its prices, but for this year’s Black Friday sale, Dyson is offering up to £270 off its bestselling vacuums, hair stylers and air treatment devices!
Shop the Dyson Black Friday sale
There are lots of early deals to be found in the Dyson Black Friday sale, but other retailers are also getting involved. Shoppers can find similar and lower prices on Dyson products from the likes of Amazon, Currys, Very and John Lewis.
To help you find the cheapest prices on Dyson this Black Friday, I’ve listed the best Dyson deals you can buy today. As you’ll see below, we’ve tested most of these products, so they get the T3 seal of approval.
Dyson Vacuum Cleaner deals
Save £170 on the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute in the Currys Black Friday sale. This cordless vacuum has a 60 minute runtime, and an illuminated LED display on the top. It has an anti-tangle brush head, and a powerful suction that tackles dirt, hair and more. Read our Dyson V15 Detect review for more details.
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One of Dyson’s newer products, the Dyson V16 Piston Animal is now £200 cheaper at Dyson. It's been dubbed ‘Dyson’s most powerful anti-tangle cordless vacuum yet’, which we agreed with in our Dyson V16 Piston Animal review.
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For wet and dry cleaning, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Submarine is a great choice, and it’s just got a £150 price cut. It comes with two brush heads which you can swap in and out to change from wet to dry cleaning and back again.
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Now under £400 at John Lewis, the Dyson V10 Konical offers fade-free suction, and a new brush head which detangles long hair. It comes with an Auto-Empty dock that empties the dust bin for you.
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At Very, the Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene is now £150 off. As a hard floor cleaner, the Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene cleans up stubborn stains, spills and messes, and can also pick up the odd debris here and there with its motor and tray.
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Dyson’s latest robot vacuum, the Dyson Spot + Scrub Ai is now £270 cheaper at Currys. In our Dyson Spot + Scrub Ai review, we raved about its smart scrubbing and object detection.
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Got a car or a boat? Clean them up with the Dyson Car+Boat which is now under £200. This handheld vacuum gets into all the hard-to-reach spots and crevices, including between car seats and furniture. Read our Dyson Car+Boat review for more details.
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The Dyson Ball Animal Multi-Floor is a slightly older model than the others on this list, but it’s still a great option for those on a budget – and it’s now 26% off at Amazon.
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Dyson Hair Styler deals
The five-star Dyson Airwrap i.d. is now under £400 at Dyson. This deal is available on the Straight+Wavy and Curly+Coily options, and it comes in a beautiful pink/rose gold colour with plenty of accessories. Read our Dyson Airwrap i.d. review for more details.
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The one that started it all, the Dyson Airwrap Origin is now £100 in the Currys Black Friday sale. It styles and dries at the same time, and comes in a stylish Prussian Blue and Rich Copper colour.
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Now under £300, the Dyson Supersonic Nural is an intelligent hair dryer which auto-adapts to your hair to maintain its shine, dry it effectively and protect your scalp. Read our Dyson Supersonic Nural review for more details.
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It might look strange, but the Dyson Supersonic r is a powerful hair dryer which gives salon-worthy results – and it just got a cheeky £50 discount at Very. Its design might not be for everyone, but it’s lightweight and comfortable to hold.
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For wet-to-dry styling, the Dyson Airstrait is a premium hair straightener that lets you straighten your locks while you dry them – and it’s now £70 cheaper. It comes into contact with your hair but protects it, and reduces heat damage. Read our Dyson Airstrait review for more details.
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Dyson Air Treatment deals
Stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer with £70 off the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Air Purifier Heater. Alongside its power as a heater and fan, the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Air Purifier Heater also purifies to keep your home healthy and hygienic.
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Another 3-in-1 model, the Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool PH2 De-NOx is an air purifier, humidifier and fan all in one. It saved me during this year’s UK heatwaves as you can find out in my Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool PH2 De-NOx review.
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Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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