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Best early Black Friday watches deals LIVE – huge savings on Rolex, OMEGA, TAG Heuer, Breitling, Tudor and more!
Get up to 50% off luxury watches in the Black Friday sales – here are the discounts worth your time!
Black Friday gets earlier and earlier every year, but if you’re looking for a new luxury watch for your collection or as a gift for someone, you’ll be grateful you shopped early. Right now, you can get up to 50% off watches in the early Black Friday sales – and I’m reporting on all of them live!
Many top retailers are slashing their prices on watches, straps, watch rolls and winders, so you can save on a whole new accessory or helpful additions to your current watch line-up. Big name brands are involved in the Black Friday deals too, including the likes of Rolex, OMEGA, Tudor, TAG Heuer, Seiko, Breitling and many more.
I’ll be keeping you up-to-date on the latest Black Friday watches and jewellery deals, so make sure to stay tuned!
Quick Links
- Amazon: price cuts on watches from Casio, Hugo, Sekonda and more
- Argos: up to 25% off watches from Armani, Citizen, Radley and more
- Beaverbrooks: get up to 50% off in the Beaverbrooks Black Friday sale
- Chisholm Hunter: half price watch deals
- Ernest Jones: huge discounts on luxury watches and jewellery
- Goldsmiths: up to 50% off Seiko, Breitling, Timex and more
- Very: big savings on luxury and sports watches
- Watch Finder: special offers on Rolex, Omega, Panerai and more
- Watches of Switzerland: price drops on Garmin, Raymond Weil and more
- WatchShop: great savings on G-Shock, Tommy Hilfiger, Guess and more
Top Black Friday Watches Deals
Save £1,305 on the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph 44mm at Beaverbrooks. It’s available in black, green or blue, and has a stainless steel bracelet.
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The OMEGA Speedmaster Moonwatch has been given a £550 price cut. It dates back to 1989 and is in great condition.
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The Tudor Black Bay 58 at WatchFinder is now £370 cheaper. It has a black dial with yellow accents on the hands, hour markers and bezel.
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A discounted Rolex is hard to find, but the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Date is now £395 cheaper at WatchFinder. The watch is from 2000, and has a steel oyster bracelet and silver baton dial.
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Save £1,200 on the Breitling Avenger Automatic GMT at Watches of Switzerland. The black dial is surrounded by an oversized case, and has a date window at three o’clock.
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Get 40% off the Grand Seiko Mechanical Seasons Spring GMT at Beaverbrooks. It measures 39.5mm and is a great option if you like having dual time zones on your wrist.
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Now 23% off, the Longines Master Collection 40mm has a dramatic blue dial, complete with moonphase, day/date subdials, minute tracks and more.
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The Seiko Prospex Speedtimer Go Large Solar Chronograph is now under £400 at Watches of Switzerland. It has a red-blue split bezel, three chronograph counters, and a bold red seconds hand.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
Get 50% off the Raymond Weil Freelancer Automatic
Half price watch deals are hard to come by, but I just found the Raymond Weil Freelancer Automatic Mens Watch 42.5mm for 50% off at Watches of Switzerland. Originally priced at £2,395, you can now get this luxury Raymond Weil watch for £1,195.
Part of the Freelancer collection, the Raymond Weil Freelancer Automatic Mens Watch 42.5mm is crafted from stainless steel and has a bold black dial. It looks great from the back too, with its engraved caseback which features the sun setting into the ocean and a bird flying overhead.
Shop the Raymond Weil Freelancer Automatic Mens Watch 42.5mm deal
This limited edition Hublot watch just got a £17,000 price cut!
Calling all Hublot fans! The Hublot Limited Edition Big Bang Unico Sapphire 42mm Chronograph has been marked down from £62,000 to £44,640, saving you 17,360 on this premium watch.
If there was ever a time to splurge on a new Hublot collectible watch, it would be now! This watch has many of Hublot's iconic features, including its H-shaped screws on the bezel, transparent case and rubber strap.
Shop the Hublot Limited Edition Big Bang Unico Sapphire 42mm Chronograph deal
Longines Master Collection 40mm gets £500 price cut!
The Longines Master Collection 40mm just got a £500 price cut at Berry's Jewellers!
Measuring 40mm, the Longines Master Collection 40mm has a steel case and integrated bracelet. The dial is a deep green (one of my favourite dial colours) and has Roman numerals as the hour markers and a date window at three o'clock.
Save £1,175 on Breitling's Superocean 42mm
In the Goldsmiths Black Friday sale, the Breitling Superocean 42mm has been given a 25% discount. Originally priced at £4,700, the Breitling Superocean 42mm is now just £3,525, saving you £1,175!
The Breitling Superocean 42mm has a stainless steel case, a ceramic bezel and a black dial. Water resistant to 300 metres, the Breitling Superocean 42mm can withstand shock, sand and saltwater, and is one of the best dive watch deals I've found so far for Black Friday.
TAG Heuer's limited edition F1 Solargraph is now 24% off!
A TAG Heuer limited edition for just £1,240?! Sign me up! At Beaverbrooks, the TAG Heuer Limited Edition Formula 1 Solargraph 38mm has been marked down from £1,650 to £1,240, saving you £410.
Measuring 38mm, this watch has a blue rubber strap and stainless steel, polylight case. The bezel has white numbers wrapped around its entirety, and the dial features TAG Heuer shields and circles as the hour markers, and a date window at three o'clock.
Shop the TAG Heuer Limited Edition Formula 1 Solargraph 38mm deal
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