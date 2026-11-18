Black Friday gets earlier and earlier every year, but if you’re looking for a new luxury watch for your collection or as a gift for someone, you’ll be grateful you shopped early. Right now, you can get up to 50% off watches in the early Black Friday sales – and I’m reporting on all of them live!

Many top retailers are slashing their prices on watches, straps, watch rolls and winders , so you can save on a whole new accessory or helpful additions to your current watch line-up. Big name brands are involved in the Black Friday deals too, including the likes of Rolex, OMEGA, Tudor, TAG Heuer, Seiko, Breitling and many more.

I’ll be keeping you up-to-date on the latest Black Friday watches and jewellery deals, so make sure to stay tuned!

Top Black Friday Watches Deals

Rolex Oyster Perpetual Date: was £4,405 now £4,010 at watchfinder.co.uk A discounted Rolex is hard to find, but the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Date is now £395 cheaper at WatchFinder. The watch is from 2000, and has a steel oyster bracelet and silver baton dial. Read more Read less ▼