I'm a smart glasses expert and these Black Friday deals have most caught my eye – Ray-Ban, Meta, HTC Vive and more
Smart glasses at even smarter prices – Black Friday is a godsend if you're looking for AI eyewear
Smart glasses seem to have exploded in 2026, with a wide array of models having launched from major brands and start-ups. And there are plenty of them on sale right now, thanks to the Black Friday shopping event.
I've tested a fair few of them myself and actually use a pair on a daily basis, so am in a good position to give you my honest opinion on which deals to look out for. So here are my recommendations on the best smart glasses offers in the UK.
The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are inarguably the most widely known, and with the Gen 3 model having recently launched, there's an amazing deal on Gen 2. Ray-Ban is probably best known for its Wayfarer design, so I've included it here – although there are plenty of other styles and models available too.
HTC Vive is renowned in the world of VR headsets but relatively new when it comes to smart glasses. Its Eagle pairs though are packed with tech and certainly look the part – including this pair with Zeiss lenses that darken in sunlight.
As well as collaborate on Ray-Ban and Oakley glasses, Meta makes its own. They are slightly cheaper yet still come with the same functionality and AI assistant control.
There's a massive saving on these sports-oriented Oakley smart glasses. They also come with Prizm lenses, although you can get a similar discount on other colour and lens options.
Having tried these personally, they're great for cyclists, skiers and those who love more extreme sports. The camera is in the centre, so you get a better field-of-view for action-oriented video.
Not in the Black Friday sales as such, you do get £100 off the Rokid display glasses with an on-page voucher on Amazon. They come with a dual-lens display that shows information as if it's hovering in front of you.
My final pick is not a pair of smart glasses as such, but more an AR entertainment device.
I've recently been testing the Xreal One Pro+ AR glasses for a review you'll find on T3 soon, but in the meantime their excellent predecessors, the One Pro, are available with an amazing £100 off.
These Xreal AR glasses give you a high-resolution display that floats in front of your eyes like magic. You can connect them to your smartphone or gaming handheld and get the equivalent of a 171-inch cinema screen.
You can also check out all the other big Black Friday tech deals we've discovered in our regularly updated round-up right here.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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