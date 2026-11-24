With the end of November on the horizon, this year has seen retailers go all-in on their sales – Amazon's Black Friday Week just kicked off – in a fashion like no year ever before.

It's got people wondering whether there's any benefit in waiting for the best Black Friday deals proper, on the 27 November, or if now is the best time to shop.

Lots of decent deals have appeared, including these two laptops with hundreds cut from their asking prices, bringing each to that crucial sub-£500 asking price.

I'd wager that now is indeed the time to buy, as the Acer Swift Air 14 is only on offer until today, Tuesday 24 November. The HP OmniBook 3 may last through until the end of the month, but there's no fixed date.

Either way, of these two laptop deals, which is the better purchase and for what reason? I'll run through the key differences to help you decide which to buy.

HP OmniBook 3 14 £499 at HP Store The HP has the larger discount, which might be a bigger pull from the off. It's replete with an OLED display, which is better for watching content, but isn't as fast in refresh rate – unlike the Acer, which ought to have greater gaming potential. The Snapdragon chip on board here is first-gen, but highly capable, with superior battery life. App support can be spotty, though, unlike the X86 architecture of the Acer. Both models offer 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, 16:10 aspect ratio screens and a similar brightness, though, so it's the above pointers that separate them the most. Pros OLED display for superior black levels and contrast

Snapdragon battery life is superior – ideal when on the go

More ports here, including an HDMI output Cons Lower refresh rate of 60Hz from this panel

Snapdragon X is first-gen – and emulation may see spotty app support

Weightier build – at 1.4kg Acer Swift Air 14 $449.99 at Best Buy 512GB | 14-inch Check Amazon £499 at Currys While the Acer doesn't have the OLED display of the HP, don't write it off just yet – its IPS panel is just as bright, but offers a faster refresh rate for more fluid playback. While you wouldn't call this a gaming machine by any means, its Intel chip is built on X86 architecture – and that'll mean zero issues with app compatibility, which might make this the safer bet all round. That said, that Intel chip, while a decent workhorse, will pull on the battery demands a little quicker – so while the lighter weight of the build is preferable, the longevity per charge won't match the HP. Pros IPS display has faster refresh rate of 120Hz

Intel means native X86 architecture for best app compatibility

Thinner and lighter build – at 1.19kg Cons IPS display less contrasty than OLED

Intel battery life won't last as long as Snapdragon

8GB RAM is entry level these days

Quick conclusion:

Clearly both are great machines, so it may boil down to whether you want OLED and Snapdragon, or IPS LCD and Intel.

If the former, pick the HP. If the latter, go with the Acer. But don't wait around – these deals won't last forever.