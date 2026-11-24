2026 has been a big year for home energy technology, meaning we're no longer relying solely on the best smart thermostats to help bring down our energy bills. Since plug-in solar panels became legal in August, compliant systems can now be connected to a standard household socket, offering a much simpler way to generate some of your own electricity without committing to a traditional rooftop solar installation.
That means many of us were hoping Black Friday would look a little different this year, and I'm glad to say we were right. A variety of decent discounts on solar panels and home batteries have appeared following the news, and this hub brings together the best deals available right now.
There might not be thousands to choose from just yet, but you know we'll always do the work to find the offers that are worth considering for you and your home.
Anker Solix's impressive Solarbank 4 Pro gets a huge 25% discount
This Anker Solix Solarbank 4 Pro deal is particularly tempting if you've been considering adding home battery storage to your energy setup.
The 5kWh battery first launched in the UK in August, and is designed to store electricity generated by solar panels, or can charge from the grid during cheaper off-peak periods. It also supports up to 5,000W of solar input, can be expanded to 30kWh with additional batteries and includes a 2,500W backup outlet for essential appliances during a power cut.
It's a serious bit of kit, although you'll need a qualified electrician for installation, which isn't included in the price
Save 25% on the Anker Solix Solarbank 4 Pro before it goes.
Prefer a ground-mounted solar panel kit? UKSOL has you covered with this deal
If you don't have a balcony but still want the convenience of plug-in solar, UKSOL could be the brand for you. Its ground-mounted kit offers a slightly different approach, with two solar panels that sit on a frame in your garden or patio, allowing them to soak up the sunlight from below.
Once set up, you simply plug the system's AC cable into a weatherproofed outdoor three-pin socket. The electricity generated then feeds directly into your home's ring main, helping power everyday appliances before you need to draw as much electricity from the grid.
It's also currently reduced to £899, down from £979. It's not the biggest saving we've seen this Black Friday, but every little helps – particularly for a relatively new product.
Save £80 on UKSOL's popular ground-mounted kit, featuring two 445W solar panels and a 800W Smart Microinverter.
EcoFlow's plug-in solar and home battery bundle has £500 off
One of the first deals we're kicking things off with today comes from none other than EcoFlow, which has only just made its new Stream plug-in solar kits available to buy.
However, for Black Friday, it's already offering a brilliant discount on the Stream 5000 and solar panel bundle, bringing the price down to just £1,999 from £2,499. That's a huge £500 saving, especially considering you're getting everything you need to get started.
It's a great price for a great setup, but before you rush in, read our guide to the 5 important things to know before investing in EcoFlow's new home battery first.
Save a huge £500 on EcoFlow's best-selling Stream 5000 battery and solar panel kit.
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