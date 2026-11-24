2026 has been a big year for home energy technology, meaning we're no longer relying solely on the best smart thermostats to help bring down our energy bills. Since plug-in solar panels became legal in August, compliant systems can now be connected to a standard household socket, offering a much simpler way to generate some of your own electricity without committing to a traditional rooftop solar installation.

That means many of us were hoping Black Friday would look a little different this year, and I'm glad to say we were right. A variety of decent discounts on solar panels and home batteries have appeared following the news, and this hub brings together the best deals available right now.

There might not be thousands to choose from just yet, but you know we'll always do the work to find the offers that are worth considering for you and your home.