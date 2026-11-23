Just as sure as November comes before December, Black Friday has come around again. This week will see the biggest discounts from the most amount of retailers all year. It's the time when you can grab a bargain on anything from TVs and laptops to holidays and cars.

So far the Black Friday sales are looking pretty steady with deals being offered all week, though some may actually drop further. Last year saw hundreds off on popular products and brands in time for Christmas, and without wanting to wish away the year, it's time to start preparing for the next big event.

This year, Black Friday sales started earlier than ever, while Amazon kicked things off in October with its second Prime Day deals event.

Below, we've explained all the best sales and hottest offers from the Black Friday sales from your favourite retailers, hand-picked by the deals hunters at T3. We'll be expanding this list as we get closer to the event, diving into gift guides and blogs to help you find the perfect gifts at the right price, as well as ways to treat yourself to something nice. In the meantime though, here are some of the offers already available.

Best Black Friday Deals 2026 – our pick of the best

Black Friday TV deals

Black Friday Laptop deals

Black Friday headphones deals

Save 33% (£150.21) Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headhones: was £449 now £298.79 at Amazon These headphones nabbed a T3 Award, as the noise-cancelling of this Bose pair is second to none. If you're after folding headphones that are by far and away the best for travel then look no further – Bose has the absolute best option on the market. And now with three figures discounted from the price. Bargain! Read more Read less ▼

Save 37% Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e: was £329 now £208.50 at Amazon The uprated 'e' version of the superb original are the latest and greatest over-ears from Bowers & Wilkins, complete with foam-filled leather earcups (yes, actual leather, how rare) and audiophile-grade sound quality that Hi-Res Audio fans will love. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday wearable deals

Save 27% Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2: was £649 now £474 at Amazon Packed with the latest tech, including Galaxy AI, Samsung's answer to the Apple Watch Ultra is equally rugged and capable. Its 47mm face is also stunning in the flesh, while LTE support means you don't always need to have your phone with you. Read more Read less ▼

Save 12% Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED Sapphire Edition (47mm): was £780 now £689 at Blacks The Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED Sapphire Edition features a vibrant display protected by a scratch-resistant sapphire lens. It includes a built-in speaker and microphone for calls and voice commands, advanced training metrics, and multi-band GPS for precise tracking. The watch offers up to 16 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and is water-rated to 10 ATM. Save £50 today! Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday gaming deals

Black Friday smart home deals

Save 20% Amazon Echo Show 21: was £499.99 now £399.99 at Amazon The largest Echo Show device Amazon has ever made, the all-new 21-inch display is ideal for mounting on a wall in the kitchen. It can be used as the hub for a smart home and to track family activities. It is also big enough to double as a kitchen TV. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday home and kitchen deals

Save 62% Siemens TQ515GB9 Bean To Cup Coffee Machine: was £999 now £379 at John Lewis Save £620 on the Siemens TQ515GB9 Coffee Machine in John Lewis’ early Black Friday sale. While it might still be on the pricey side even with the half price discount, the Siemens TQ515GB9 is a high quality coffee machine that will last a lifetime – so you’ll never have to waste your money on takeaway lattes again. It’s also exclusive to John Lewis so you’re unlikely to find this deal anywhere else this Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

Lowest Price Ever Save 31% Amazon Nutribullet Portable Blender: was £39.99 now £27.55 at Amazon Save 31% on this Nutribullet portable blender, which has sunk to its lowest price ever this Black Friday! That's a killer deal on a sleek and simple product – perfect for your morning smoothie! Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday drone deals

Save 25% DJI Avata 2 Explorer Combo: was £979 now £739 at DJI Save 25% on arguably one of the best FPV drones in existence! This combo includes a ton of handy extras, such as the DJI Goggles Integra, the DJI RC Motion 2 controller, three batteries, a two-way charging hub, and even a sling bag. Don't miss out! Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday fragrance deals

Save 15% Tom Ford Oud Wood: was £152 now £129.20 at LOOKFANTASTIC Get 15% off the Tom Ford Oud Wood men’s fragrance at LOOKFANTASTIC. An undeniably smoky scent, Tom Ford Oud Wood has layers of sandalwood, amber, oud and rosewood. Dark and sensual, it’s ideal for date night. Read more Read less ▼

Save 56% Hugo Boss BOSS The Scent Magnetic: was £103 now £45 at The Fragrance Shop The Hugo Boss BOSS The Scent Magnetic is 56% off at The Fragrance Shop. A more intense version of The Scent, Magnetic has vibrant notes of amber, leather, bran and black vanilla. If you’re a TFS member, you can get BOSS The Scent Magnetic for just £36. Read more Read less ▼

Save 62% Hugo Boss Man: was £86 now £33 at superdrug.com Get Hugo Man for half price in the Superdrug Black Friday sale. Hugo Man is part of the woody fragrance family and has delicate and fresh notes of crisp green apple, fir balsam, pine needles, sandalwood and cedar wood. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday wines and spirits deals

When is Black Friday 2025?

Black Friday 2025 takes place on Friday, November 28, 2025 and then Cyber Monday follows it on Monday, December 1. Expect Black Friday sales to begin around two weeks ahead of the holiday weekend, This means you'll see Black Friday deals and savings events show up anywhere from Friday November 1st all the way through the second week of December.

What will the best Black Friday deals be in 2025?

While we won't know for sure what's happening on Black Friday until the event, judging from last year's Black Friday sale and the sales we've experienced this year, we can make a few educated guesses! At T3, we consider ourselves experts when it comes to Black Friday but we're not fortune tellers, so take our predictions with a pinch of salt!

The main product deals that heavily feature in the Black Friday sales are typically tech or large appliances. Think TVs, laptops, fridge freezers, washing machines, dishwashers and so on. Black Friday is the perfect time to stock up on a new appliance for your kitchen, what with Christmas coming up, so if you're in need of one of these, take a look at Black Friday deals. Tech products are always discounted in the sales so we imagine laptops, headphones, monitors and gaming essentials will be involved.

We don't typically see tons of console deals during the sales, so we'd like to see some PlayStation and Xbox consoles offer this year.

Having said this, deals on everyday supplies are expected to be the most popular this year. As the cost of living crisis has affected our monthly bills, we anticipate many people will be using the Black Friday sales to shop for cheap home essentials. Think dishwasher tablets, washing up liquid, tea bags, cleaning sprays, batteries, coat hangers, bin liners, and more. These are always cheap in the sales and we think Black Friday will be no exception.

Where to find the best Black Friday deals this year

We've covered hundreds of Black Friday deals and savings events over the years, and with that knowledge we've discovered just where to find some of the best offers. Whether it be clothing, electronics, or games, we've compiled an extensive list of sales we've covered over the years that feature the best deals of Black Friday.

T3 covers the Black Friday sales every year and we've come to know exactly where the best deals get dropped. From electronics to clothes, jewellery to smart home tech, gaming to cookware, history has revealed the retailers who tend to do anything but disappoint when it comes to tempting deals.

Below is a list of retailers that we suggest you bookmark and check in on during the Black Friday 2024 sales. We've written a few product categories or our thoughts on what each retailer tends to specialise in terms of deals.

We also have a full guide to the best Black Friday sales so you can find the latest offers from popular retailers and stores. The links take you straight to each retailer's dedicated Black Friday sales page, so you can get on with your shopping as soon as the deals drop.

Best Black Friday sales 2024: Top shopping destinations

(Image credit: Getty / Dan Dalton)

Amazon Black Friday Sale

Amazon is a Black Friday deal hunter's best friend. Amazon always has an exceptional selection of deals on a wide-ranging selection of products, from tech to fashion and jewellery to entertainment. Following the success of its Prime Day sale and Black Friday in 2023, we expect more of the same this year.

Visit Amazon's Black Friday page. Read more Read less ▼

AO.com Black Friday Sale

If you want white goods or electrical appliances this Black Friday, you should make AO.com one of the very first stores you hunt for deals in. That's because year after year, AO.com knocks it out of the park in terms of discounts on 4K TVs, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, games consoles, DIY tools and much more.

Visit the AO Black Friday sale. Read more Read less ▼

Argos Black Friday Sale

Argos is famed for its Black Friday sale, where toys, games, entertainment, white goods, TVs and gadgets are discounted fiercely. Last year 20 products were ordered every second in the first hour of Argos's Black Friday event! You want cheap Lego? You got it.

Visit the Argos Black Friday sale. Read more Read less ▼

ASOS Black Friday Sale

If you're looking for low prices on clothes, shoes, beauty and accessories, ASOS is your go-to destination for all things fashion. Last Black Friday, ASOS offered 80% off across its departments, including discounts on top brands like Miss Selfridge, Topshop and Bershka.

Visit the ASOS Black Friday sale. Read more Read less ▼

Currys Black Friday Sale

For computing deals and brilliant bargains on TVs, white goods and consumer tech, the Currys Black Friday event is definitely not one to miss. Currys has been running epic deals events all year and it typically starts its Black Friday sale early, where there are literally thousands of deals on offer.

Visit the Currys Black Friday sale. Read more Read less ▼

Dell Black Friday Sale

Dell makes some of the finest laptops and desktop PCs in the world, which is why when it slashes prices during Black Friday, it's well worth checking out the maker's online store. Dell loves its timed deal codes, which knock large percentages off its hardware if exploited, so it is worth checking in on the site each day to see what it has running.

Visit the Black Friday sale. Read more Read less ▼

eBay Black Friday Sale

eBay offer big discounts on a range of products, from collectables and antiques to clothes, cleaning equipment and furniture. eBay often start their Black Friday sale early so you can get amazing new and refurbished discounts on a range of products.

Visit the eBay Black Friday sale. Read more Read less ▼

Emma Black Friday sale

Not one to do things by half, Emma's Black November sale in 2023 saw shoppers get up to 60% off mattresses, bed bundles, toppers, pillows, frames, duvets, protectors and blankets. We're hoping for the same in 2024! Read more Read less ▼

HP Black Friday Sale

Most people search for cheap computer deals on Black Friday, and HP is a great store to look at. HP have great offers on laptops, desktops, monitors and other computing accessories. Read more Read less ▼

John Lewis Black Friday Sale

John Lewis is a brilliant place to shop all year round, and when it comes to Black Friday, its selection of deals are always very impressive. Major label TV and audio discounts are its speciality, as well as price drops on phones, fashion and footwear. The standard 2-year warranty on any purchase also delivers peace of mind and buyer protection. Read more Read less ▼

Otty Black Friday sale

Otty offered up to 50% off your first purchase in its 2023 New Customer sale. The Otty Hybrid mattress was as low as £374.99 with other mattresses for under £300. Hopefully the official 2024 Black Friday sale is set to be even better.

View the Otty Black Friday sale. Read more Read less ▼

Simba Black Friday sale

Shoppers can save hundreds of pounds on Simba mattresses in its Black Friday sale, like the Simba Hybrid mattress which in 2023 was marked down from £999 to £589 in a double. It’s worth noting that you’ll need to use the voucher shown on the product page at the checkout to get money off.

View the Simba Black Friday sale. Read more Read less ▼

Very Black Friday Sale

Very is a newer member of the Black Friday deals club, but that hasn't stopped the online retailer absolutely killing it over the past couple of years. Video games, clothing, phones, laptops, cosmetics and more have had their prices slashed, often beating more specialist stores in terms of price and free delivery.

Visit the Black Friday sale. Read more Read less ▼

For a full rundown of the best Black Friday sales in the UK ordered by retailer, be sure to check out our Black Friday sales A-Z!

T3's Black Friday retailer guides

As well as keeping this best Black Friday deals 2024 guide updated, T3 also has dedicated retailer guides, too. These are great for showing you all the deals that are directly available from a certain store during the Black Friday sales, so if you already know the products you're looking to bag discounts on, why not narrow down your search with one of T3's retailer-specific guides? Check them out below...

Best Black Friday Deals FAQs

When should you start shopping for Black Friday deals? While many retailers will kick off their Black Friday saving events closer to the holiday weekend, it's a good idea to start shopping right now. As many may have noticed in the last few years, shipping has become a bit more tricky. Depending on what exactly you're hoping to buy this year, it may be tough for some sellers to guarantee arrival on or before Christmas. Thankfully, retailers are catching on to this and are starting their Black Friday sales a bit earlier than usual. Amazon kicked off its second Prime event in October, but we wont see their "official" Black Friday savings events until November. I say "official" because in many cases there's deals already happening that are matching Black Friday prices throughout the month of October and November anyways. So smart shoppers can still save quite a bit ahead with early Black Friday deals just by checking out current deals and offers on their favorite site. Almost all retail sites have a special spot dedicated to anything on clearance, open box discounts and even special savings events they may not announce. It never hurts to check early, and if this years holiday shopping season plans to follow suit from last year, it could save you quite the headache to start shopping now.

How many Black Fridays are there in 2024? There's only one Black Friday in 2024 this year, same as most years. While the pandemic of 2020 and 2021 changed the scheduling of most major sales days (including Prime Day), Black Friday isn't held down by a specific retailer or store to set the date. Standing on its own as the biggest sales day of the year, Black Friday 2024 will be at the same time as it's been since it's inception, the Friday after Thanksgiving. Some retailers may run their own "Black Friday" sales in earlier months, but in many cases the deals they offer don't quite match what you'll see during the actual Black Friday 2024 sale. You can still find great deals ahead of Black Friday of course, but if you want to truly save the most you'll want to hold tight until November comes around.

What should you expect for Black Friday 2024? If you're planning a major purchase or two then it might be worth holding off until you've seen the sort of prices that are available over the Black Friday weekend. We will of course be bringing you all the best Black Friday 2024 deals right here on the T3 website to save you from searching. In terms of tech, we can look forward to major price drops on smartphones, laptops, TVs, tablets, headphones, wearables, smart speakers, games consoles, digital cameras and more besides. Just about every category of gadget should be involved in the Black Friday 2024 sales extravaganza. Other categories we've seen covered in previous Black Fridays include deals on home, kitchen, beauty and jewelry items, so there really is something for everyone when it comes to picking through the discounts you can get hold of.

Is Black Friday actually on Friday? Yes! Black Friday always falls on the Friday after the Thanksgiving holiday. Hence the name, "Black Friday". The term "Black Friday" comes from essentially the opportunity this particular day brings for retailers, giving them a chance to come out of the red and into the black when it comes to profits and revenue. Throughout the year, retailers tend to run at a loss depending on what they prioritize and sell. With Black Friday just after Thanksgiving and right before the holiday season, it's a day (now month) of deals that you won't see any other time of the year.

Black Friday Shopping Tips

Should you shop for and buy Black Friday deals right now?

While there is a lot to consider this year, my advice for those who are unsure of how to answer this question is a simple one: yes.

Start your shopping right now, especially if you're looking to do your holiday gift buying. Black Friday in previous years was the time to do this as plenty of stock would be available and prices we're as good as they would get.

This year, however, there's going to be a few things that will impact just how well the holiday shopping season will perform. The giant machine that is eCommerce has many cogs in it, and if a single cog starts to wear down the entire machine starts to perform poorly.

Unfortunately, not just one but many of those cogs are running into issues right now which will impact how you shop. Here's just a few to point out:

Price Increases: Yes, you read this right. Many products are going to be increasing in price soon – and not just temporarily. Resources for manufacturing are becoming even tougher to obtain, more expensive to buy and even harder to find.



To offset the additional work needed, many manufacturers and retailers have had to increase the prices of the materials needed to produce certain products. You, the shopper, are going to foot the bill for this with increased pricing.





Yes, you read this right. Many products are going to be increasing in price soon – and not just temporarily. Resources for manufacturing are becoming even tougher to obtain, more expensive to buy and even harder to find. To offset the additional work needed, many manufacturers and retailers have had to increase the prices of the materials needed to produce certain products. You, the shopper, are going to foot the bill for this with increased pricing. Stock Shortages: While this hasn't hit too hard for some shoppers just yet, you may have started to notice that some of your favorite products have been out of stock for some time at your local store.



This is due to a myriad of reasons, from supply chain issues to material shortages. What you should take from this, however, is the fact that it may be tougher to find the products in stock that you want to buy this season.





While this hasn't hit too hard for some shoppers just yet, you may have started to notice that some of your favorite products have been out of stock for some time at your local store. This is due to a myriad of reasons, from supply chain issues to material shortages. What you should take from this, however, is the fact that it may be tougher to find the products in stock that you want to buy this season. Shipping Issues: If you've purchased anything online in the past six months, you've probably seen some sort of message that indicates extended shipping times. You've probably even had a package delayed a few times.



This is due to shipping companies running into problems of their own, from worker shortages to resource problems. This is going to impact the holiday shopping season in a big way and as a smart shopper you should be ready for it. While retailers can guarantee a product gets shipped by a certain day, they cannot guarantee it'll arrive by a certain date anymore.





If you've purchased anything online in the past six months, you've probably seen some sort of message that indicates extended shipping times. You've probably even had a package delayed a few times. This is due to shipping companies running into problems of their own, from worker shortages to resource problems. This is going to impact the holiday shopping season in a big way and as a smart shopper you should be ready for it. While retailers can guarantee a product gets shipped by a certain day, they cannot guarantee it'll arrive by a certain date anymore. Bot Buyers: For those who aren't familiar with these, whenever a highly anticipated product is launched bots are designed to automatically buy stock as quickly as possible. These bots then turn around and resell the product at a ridiculous markup to those who got shafted in the first place.



This happened with the PS5 and is still going on to this day. There are people still waiting for their console and even worse, there are people who are still trying to buy one but can't due to bots buying up the stock so quickly. Retailers do what they can to combat this by limited purchase quantities or requiring identification, but unfortunately these guys are here to stay and will find ways around this.

Pointing these issues out is not meant to concern or scare you away from doing your holiday shopping. In fact, knowing these issues ahead of time gives you a leg up in knowing when to buy and when to skip out on a deal. Use this information wisely as you shop this season and you'll minimize any headaches and issues you'll have to deal with come Christmas morning.

Shopping smart for the best deals during Black Friday 2024

While everyone loves waiting for Black Friday to show up, it's important to go into the holiday shopping season with a plan. There's a lot that goes on sale during the holiday months, and for some it can be both a blessing and a curse.

For gift shoppers, chances are you'll find everything on your list on sale during Black Friday but it's important to keep in mind shipping times this year. As with last years pandemic, it's easy to forget just how impactful these types of social situations are to shipping and receiving. Be sure to have your shopping list ready to go and grab products as early as you can. There's just no telling how slow shipping through UPS, USPS and other companies may be what with reduced staffing and other factors.

When it comes to buying for yourself, however, be ready for some competition! Items go on sale throughout the holiday season, some of which actually hit their Black Friday pricing well before the holiday, so if it's possible to grab that one thingy you've been waiting for early don't pass up the chance. There may be shortages on popular items, and as previously mentioned, possible shipping delays.

If you want to be smart this year when shopping for the best Black Friday deals, shopping on Black Friday may not be the best option. Keep an eye out on offers in the weeks leading up to the holiday shopping event. It's extremely likely this year that many retailers will kick off their sales early in an effort to ensure prompt holiday shipping times. Also, if an item is on sale the week or two prior to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it most likely will not go much cheaper come the actual sale day.

Black Friday deal shopping tips

Black Friday sales are like no other and many stores will be stacking discounts and deals on top of each other to bring shoppers the biggest savings. While general Black Friday sales will be happening throughout the course of November, deal hunters will find flash sales and limited time offers popping regularly throughout the day.

Following all those deals and flash sales is going to get confusing and difficult, so you'll want to make sure you've got your Black Friday shopping plan ready to go. Here are some tips to making sure you get the most out of your Black Friday deal shopping experience:

Set up shopping alerts and notifications at your favorite online stores

Many retailers offer email notifications and desktop alerts for their biggest sales when you sign up on their website. This is an excellent tool for those who don't want to waste time checking back regularly and ensures you see the best Black Friday sales and deals happen when they happen.

Following a store or brands Twitter, Facebook and Instagram feeds is also an excellent way to get a first look at upcoming Black Friday sales. You'll see updates and deals dropping quickly as we get closer to Black Friday sales, so having notifications setup will make sure you can jump on them before they're gone!

Compare prices and shop for the best deal available

While Black Friday deals tend to bring the best prices of the year, it doesn't hurt to make sure you're getting the best deal available on Black Friday. Be sure to shop around for the best deal available on the product you're looking for. Google apps and extensions like CamelCamelCamel can actively compare and provide previous sale prices on specific items, making sure you're paying the absolute best price on Black Friday.

It also helps to keep an eye on coupon sites like Retailmenot. These sites are great at providing coupons and other flash sale info, and can help ensure you save the most money during your Black Friday shopping spree. Whatever your method is, don't always take the first deal you come across. If someone has an amazing deal on that new pair of headphones you've been after, chances are there's someone else with an even better one going on during Black Friday sales.

Make sure you understand each stores return and refund policies

Black Friday sales are by far the best time to save big, but they can also come with fine print that many tend to skim over. Refunds and returns are special cases during Black Friday sales (especially this year with Coronavirus), so take the time to get yourself acquainted with return policies.

While it's always great to get that video game 50% off or that new TV during a smoking hot sale, it's an even bigger bummer to receive or buy the wrong item and be unable to return it. Take your time, make sure what you're buying is returnable or refundable and make sure everyone is happy during your Black Friday deal shopping.

Only shop with verified stores and use secure payment methods

With this year's Black Friday sales going to be primarily online, ensuring you use a safe and verified method of payment is going to be crucial. This is a great time for scammers and the like to prey on unknowing shoppers, so do everything you can to make sure your credit card info is safe and secure.

The good news is that all major stores will have a verified payment methods with secure processing for credit, debit and gift cards. What you'll want to keep an eye on is links and other outside articles that may redirect you to "mock" sales pages designed to collect your payment info.

Rest assured, all links provided by T3 are verified and will direct you to each retailers landing page but there are sites out there that may have other plans. Shop safely and never provide your credit card info to any site that seems sketchy. Trust your gut!