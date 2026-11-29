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The UK's best Cyber Monday deals on CD players, 4K Blu-ray players, turntables and all things physical media
If it spins, it's a win
This year has seen a surge of interest in physical media. Whether that's for CD players or vinyl turntables, or for home cinema enthusiasts wanting physical 4K Blu-ray discs for the best viewing experience.
Fortunately, it's also been a great year for companies releasing such kit, meaning there are now lots of options. It's also a bumper Black Friday year, now leading into Cyber Monday, and there are lots of discounts across the weekend sales.
This live blog will live-track the best physical media players you can buy in the UK – and at a discount. I'll be highlighting all the best options so you can enjoy those discs and records just in time for Christmas.
Biggest Cyber Monday sales
- Amazon Cyber Monday deals (up to 65% off Amazon devices)
- Currys Cyber Monday sale (up to 40% off 1000s of deals)
- Argos Cyber Monday sale (up to 50% discounted)
Editor's Picks
What's great about Pro-Ject's turntable is that its Bluetooth feature means you can wirelessly connect to any compatible speaker you may own – a Sonos, say – without the need for umpteen separates (but you can go down that route too, of course, if preferred).
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It would be unkind to call Cambridge's Evo One a mere 'CD player'. It is that, but so much more – thanks to a fully amplified integrated system and full streaming platform. This all-in-one is a great way to enjoy your CDs and far more besides – and Black Friday has seen a rare discount.
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Sony's 2025 player is a much-raved-about 5-star option if you're looking for a well-priced spinner for those 4K Blu-ray movies. This is a rare discount, cutting the price back to an even more desirable level.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
The best 4K Blu-ray player on the market
Panasonic makes the best and most consistent 4K Blu-ray players on the market, and now they've finally got some discounts – including this welcome £50 chop off the price of the DP-UB820, by far the most widely recommended player on the market. What an opportunity!
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A classic deck
Cambridge Audio coming with the goods once again, this classic entry-level CD deck cut in price. It's got a high-end DAC on board for top-notch conversion of your discs, without the full asking price to be paid.
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Another under-£100 deal
Another turntable entry that sits firmly in the 'gifting' category, Victrola's belt-drive offering comes in black, as pictured, or a fetching walnut alternative if that's more to your tastes.
The big winner here, however, is that this is an all-in-one system, stereo speakers included behind that fabric covering, so you needn't purchase anything additional to enjoy your record collection.
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Save those pennies
There's a massive discount on this big-name turntable, which is ideal for beginners integrating into a hi-fi system.
While you don't get Bluetooth connectivity, there's a built-in phono equaliser so you can wire up to speakers with ease.
It's an automated system, too, so at the press of a button the stylus will set itself over your record for immediate playback.
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Verified owners love this all-in-one
Technics is a renowned high-end audio brand – and verified owners love this all-in-one system with CD player, as based on Amazon's 4.9-star rating from 36 contributors.
There's almost a quarter cut from its price in this early deal, meaning this all-in-one has never been cheaper before.
So what do you get for your money? The CD player, of course, plus DAB radio, USB playback, Bluetooth and Chromecast, should you also want to dabble in streaming.
There's a 2.1 stereo system here, too, with dual tweeter-and-woofer speakers complemented by a 12cm subwoofer that's built into the chassis. That saves the need for any other separates or setup faff.
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The best of both worlds?
Can't quite decide whether CD or vinyl is your focus? How about Philips' Fidelio FT1, which integrates a disc player below the record player's top. You can even pair it with FT3 speakers, per our review, for an affordable hi-fi system that's a great price – especially with this discount at Amazon.
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Fancy a shiny new player? Options for all budgets
As I've been running this blog for many days, it's shown just how much interest there is in physical media players these days.
As such, I commissioned an audio expert to highlight the best three CD players you can buy right now – suitable for all budgets.
Whether spending £120 or £1200, there's an option for all – as you can see in the feature article, linked below.
A beautiful turntable
Sony only launched this new record player this year, so to already see it with £100 off is quite a rarity – and it's a brilliant player, too. It has Bluetooth for the convenience of wireless playback, as well as the traditional connections for wired speakers. That simple, pure design is the cherry on top.
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Entry-level UHD playback
We're huge 4K Blu-ray evangelists at T3, unsurprisingly, but we know that a good player can be quite pricey most of the time. This welcome £49 saving on a Panasonic entry-level player solves that issue, and it's one of the cheapest 4K players you'll see available any time this year.
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The best of both worlds?
Can't quite decide whether CD or vinyl is your focus? How about Philips' Fidelio FT1, which integrates a disc player below the record player's top. You can even pair it with FT3 speakers, per our review, for an affordable hi-fi system that's a great price – especially with this discount at Amazon.
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