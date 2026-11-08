Simba just dropped its Black Friday sale early – 3 five-star mattress deals you should buy

Black Friday doesn’t officially start until 27th November, but many retailers are dropping their sales early, so you have a full month of deals shopping to enjoy.

Having covered Black Friday for five years on T3, I can confidently say that the best Black Friday deals to shop are on mattresses . Regardless of brand, mattresses are expensive, so being able to take a few hundred pounds off a quality mattress upgrades your sleep set-up and is kinder to your bank balance.

One of the top mattress brands I always recommend is Simba. Right now, Simba has launched its Black Friday sale early, so you can save up to 33% off its mattresses, duvets, toppers, and more.

Shop the Simba Black Friday sale

Simba mattress deals are few and far between, and its Black Friday sale always has its largest savings. But with so many mattresses to choose from, which Simba mattress is best for you?

I’ve rounded up three Simba mattress deals you should take advantage of this Black Friday. Myself and my colleagues have tested many Simba mattresses over the years, and these ones I’ve listed below have all been given five stars by the T3 team.