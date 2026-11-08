Simba just dropped its Black Friday sale early – 3 five-star mattress deals you should buy
Get 33% off Simba mattresses and sleep accessories for your best night’s sleep yet
Black Friday doesn’t officially start until 27th November, but many retailers are dropping their sales early, so you have a full month of deals shopping to enjoy.
Having covered Black Friday for five years on T3, I can confidently say that the best Black Friday deals to shop are on mattresses. Regardless of brand, mattresses are expensive, so being able to take a few hundred pounds off a quality mattress upgrades your sleep set-up and is kinder to your bank balance.
One of the top mattress brands I always recommend is Simba. Right now, Simba has launched its Black Friday sale early, so you can save up to 33% off its mattresses, duvets, toppers, and more.
Shop the Simba Black Friday sale
Simba mattress deals are few and far between, and its Black Friday sale always has its largest savings. But with so many mattresses to choose from, which Simba mattress is best for you?
I’ve rounded up three Simba mattress deals you should take advantage of this Black Friday. Myself and my colleagues have tested many Simba mattresses over the years, and these ones I’ve listed below have all been given five stars by the T3 team.
Now 33% off, you can save over £900 on the Simba Hybrid Ultra in all its sizes. With 13 layers of luxurious materials, 8,500 supportive springs and a generous 34cm depth, the Simba Hybrid Ultra is a layered, comfortable and supportive mattress that leaves you feeling refreshed night after night. See our five-star Simba Hybrid Ultra review for more details.
Single: was £1,749, now £1,171.83
Double: was £2,399, now £1,607.33
Get 30% off the Simba Hybrid Pro in Simba’s Black Friday sale. This mattress is exceedingly comfortable, and one of the brand’s bestsellers with its affordable price, layers of Simbatex foam and springs, and cooling technology. See our five-star Simba Hybrid Pro review for more details.
Single: was £899, now £629.30
Double: was £1,299, now £909.30
King: was £1,399, now £979.30
From Simba’s Natural collection, the Simba Natural Hybrid Apex is made of natural materials, like wool, silk and springs. It has seven-zoned support that works to keep your body supported and aligned throughout the night. See our five-star Simba Earth Apex review for more details.
Single: was £1,499, now £1,004.33
Double: was £2,199, now £1,473.33
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Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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