Sound the Garmin deal alarm! The brand’s best beginner-friendly running watch with an AMOLED screen and 11-day battery life has crashed to its lowest-ever price on Amazon

If you've been waiting for the right moment to buy your first proper running watch, Amazon might have given you the perfect excuse to finally take the plunge.

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The Garmin Forerunner 165, one of my favourite affordable running watches, has dropped to under £140 on Amazon, a new low for the black model.

LOWEST EVER PRICE Garmin Forerunner 165: was £161.49 now £138.60 at Amazon Garmin's beginner-friendly running watch has dropped to its lowest recorded price on Amazon. With a bright 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen, built-in GPS, adaptive running workouts and up to 11 days of battery life, the Forerunner 165 is a fantastic option for runners who want to upgrade their training without breaking the bank.

That's a massive £109.99 saving from its original £249.99 launch price, making this AMOLED-equipped Garmin much more affordable than when it arrived in 2024.

We've seen the Garmin Forerunner 165 dip below £150 before, but this latest discount makes an already excellent running watch even easier to recommend, especially if you're training for your first 5K, 10K or half marathon.

The Forerunner 165 is particularly appealing because it doesn't feel like an entry-level smartwatch stripped of the features runners actually need.

You get a bright 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen, built-in GPS, wrist-based heart rate monitoring and Garmin's excellent training ecosystem in a lightweight 43mm case that weighs only 39g.

One of its most useful features is Daily Suggested Workouts, which recommends training sessions based on your fitness, recent activity and recovery. It's particularly helpful for newer runners who want structure without following an elaborate training plan.

The watch also offers Body Battery energy monitoring, sleep tracking, HRV Status, and Morning Report, which provide a handy overview of your recovery and readiness for the day ahead.

Garmin promises up to 11 days in smartwatch mode or up to 19 hours with GPS enabled, so you won't have to recharge the watch every couple of days like many mainstream smartwatches.

The Forerunner 165 might no longer be Garmin's newest running watch, but it remains an excellent choice for anyone who wants reliable tracking, useful training guidance and excellent battery life without spending a fortune. At £140, it's an absolute bargain.