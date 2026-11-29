13 best Ninja air fryer deals that are still in stock for Cyber Monday
The best Cyber Monday savings you can still get on Ninja single, dual and super-sized air fryers
Looking for a cheap air fryer deal? I’ve scoured the Cyber Monday deals, and found a huge selection of Ninja air fryers that are still on sale this weekend.
Shop the full Ninja Cyber Monday sale
Ninja makes some of the best air fryers on the market, and it’s all down to their unique designs, speedy hot air circulation and multiple pre-sets. Aside from its own Black Friday sale, there have been tons of deals on Ninja air fryers from other retailers, so I’ve done the hard job of tracking them all down for you.
As the Cyber Monday sales will end soon – and the past few days have been full of people discount shopping – many of Ninja’s bestselling air fryers are out of stock. But there are still plenty of Ninja air fryer deals to be had, and I’ve rounded up the best 13 price cuts that you should buy now.
Save £90 on the Ninja DoubleStack XL in the Currys Black Friday sale. This air fryer completely changed the air fryer market by stacking two baskets on top of each other to conserve kitchen space while maximising cooking area.
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Another revolutionary air fryer, the Ninja Crispi is now under £100 for Cyber Monday. It uses a glass container and PowerPod to quickly cook your food. It’s small enough that you can even take the entire air fryer with you on-the-go should you wish to.
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The bigger version of the original Crispi, the Ninja Crispi PRO comes with an XL glass container so you can cook even more food. It also has seven pre-sets and an adjustable base that fits different sized glass ‘baskets’.
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Now under £250, the Ninja Crispi Dual Zone Glass Air Fryer takes the best from the Crispi and the best from its dual basket air fryers and puts them together to make this air fryer. This deal is exclusive to the bone colourway.
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The Ninja DualZone 7.6L Air Fryer has dropped to just £119.99 at Ninja. One of the brand’s more traditional designs, this air fryer has two spacious baskets that you can use individually or simultaneously to make large batches of food.
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Another dual basket model, the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone 9.5L Air Fryer has a combined 9.5-litre capacity. It has six cooking options, SyncCook functions, and its controls are sleek and simple to use.
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If it’s big meals you want to make, you’ll want to check out this Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer deal. It has one large 10.4-litre compartment which can cook an entire leg of lamb, or you can separate it into two 5.2-litre baskets to make different meals.
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Get 25% off the Ninja 4.7L Air Fryer PRO at Amazon. This single basket air fryer takes up minimal countertop space, and can be used to air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate.
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The Ninja Air Fryer MAX PRO is now on sale in this Amazon exclusive stone gold colour. It has a 6.2-litre capacity, and builds on the last model’s functions by adding bake and max crisp pre-sets.
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Save £70 on the Ninja Speedi 12-in-1 Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer at Argos. This 12-in-1 appliance can be used as an air fryer, multi-cooker, slow cooker, and more. It also comes with a SpeediMeals function which makes food in as little as 15 minutes.
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Another great multi-cooker air fryer hybrid, the Ninja Combi 12-in-1 Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer is now £115 cheaper at Very. It can cook for up to eight people at a time, and has a viewing window at the front so you can check on your food’s progress without having to open the door.
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If grilling is more your thing, the Ninja 5-in-1 Grill and Air Fryer is now just £175 in the Argos Black Friday sale. It comes with a cooking pot, grill plate, crisper plate and a temperature probe.
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The Ninja 6-in-1 MAX Grill and Air Fryer is another grill and air fryer hybrid, and it’s also on sale at Argos right now. It has a wide cooking surface, and can grill, air fry, bake, roast, reheat and dehydrate.
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Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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