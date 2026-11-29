Looking for a cheap air fryer deal? I’ve scoured the Cyber Monday deals , and found a huge selection of Ninja air fryers that are still on sale this weekend.

Shop the full Ninja Cyber Monday sale

Ninja makes some of the best air fryers on the market, and it’s all down to their unique designs, speedy hot air circulation and multiple pre-sets. Aside from its own Black Friday sale, there have been tons of deals on Ninja air fryers from other retailers, so I’ve done the hard job of tracking them all down for you.

As the Cyber Monday sales will end soon – and the past few days have been full of people discount shopping – many of Ninja’s bestselling air fryers are out of stock. But there are still plenty of Ninja air fryer deals to be had, and I’ve rounded up the best 13 price cuts that you should buy now.

Ninja DoubleStack XL Air Fryer: was £269.99 now £179.99 at Currys Save £90 on the Ninja DoubleStack XL in the Currys Black Friday sale. This air fryer completely changed the air fryer market by stacking two baskets on top of each other to conserve kitchen space while maximising cooking area. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Crispi: was £159.99 now £99.99 at SharkNinja UK Another revolutionary air fryer, the Ninja Crispi is now under £100 for Cyber Monday. It uses a glass container and PowerPod to quickly cook your food. It’s small enough that you can even take the entire air fryer with you on-the-go should you wish to. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Crispi PRO: was £264.99 now £189.99 at SharkNinja UK The bigger version of the original Crispi, the Ninja Crispi PRO comes with an XL glass container so you can cook even more food. It also has seven pre-sets and an adjustable base that fits different sized glass ‘baskets’. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Crispi Dual Zone Glass Air Fryer: was £299.99 now £249.99 at Currys Now under £250, the Ninja Crispi Dual Zone Glass Air Fryer takes the best from the Crispi and the best from its dual basket air fryers and puts them together to make this air fryer. This deal is exclusive to the bone colourway. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja DualZone 7.6L Air Fryer: was £209.99 now £119.99 at SharkNinja UK The Ninja DualZone 7.6L Air Fryer has dropped to just £119.99 at Ninja. One of the brand’s more traditional designs, this air fryer has two spacious baskets that you can use individually or simultaneously to make large batches of food. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer: was £279.99 now £209.99 at John Lewis If it’s big meals you want to make, you’ll want to check out this Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer deal. It has one large 10.4-litre compartment which can cook an entire leg of lamb, or you can separate it into two 5.2-litre baskets to make different meals. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Air Fryer MAX PRO: was £159.99 now £132.95 at Amazon The Ninja Air Fryer MAX PRO is now on sale in this Amazon exclusive stone gold colour. It has a 6.2-litre capacity, and builds on the last model’s functions by adding bake and max crisp pre-sets. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Speedi 12-in-1 Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer: was £229.99 now £159.99 at Argos Save £70 on the Ninja Speedi 12-in-1 Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer at Argos. This 12-in-1 appliance can be used as an air fryer, multi-cooker, slow cooker, and more. It also comes with a SpeediMeals function which makes food in as little as 15 minutes. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Combi 12-in-1 Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer: was £294 now £179 at very.co.uk Another great multi-cooker air fryer hybrid, the Ninja Combi 12-in-1 Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer is now £115 cheaper at Very. It can cook for up to eight people at a time, and has a viewing window at the front so you can check on your food’s progress without having to open the door. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja 5-in-1 Grill and Air Fryer: was £209.99 now £175 at Argos If grilling is more your thing, the Ninja 5-in-1 Grill and Air Fryer is now just £175 in the Argos Black Friday sale. It comes with a cooking pot, grill plate, crisper plate and a temperature probe. Read more Read less ▼