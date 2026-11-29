Looking for a new luxury watch? Whether it’s a treat for yourself or a Christmas gift for someone else, the Cyber Monday sales are full of cheap discounts on luxury watches – and you won’t want to miss these deals.

I’ve covered watches for years on T3, and am often disappointed by the sales as luxury watches very rarely drop in price. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2026 have been full of watches and jewellery deals, and I’ve rounded up the best five watch deals under £500 that you can buy right now.

Frederique Constant Classics 40mm: was £695 now £445 at Beaverbrooks Get 35% off the Frederique Constant Classics 40mm watch in the Beaverbrooks sale. Measuring 40mm, this watch is powered by the FC-220 quartz movement which sits in a stainless steel case. The black dial has a sunray finish, a date window at three o’clock and bar hour markers. It’s finished with a brown leather strap. Read more Read less ▼

Hamilton Special Edition Khaki Field USA 250th Anniversary: was £595 now £445.50 at Chisholm Hunter Love a field watch? Then you’ll like this Hamilton Special Edition Khaki Field USA 250th Anniversary deal. With a 36mm stainless steel case, the dial is black and has 12 and 24 hour time displays. Right now, you can get an extra 10% off this watch when you use the code BF10. Read more Read less ▼

Seiko Prospex Speedtimer Go Solar Chronograph: was £660 now £399 at Goldsmiths Save £261 on the Seiko Prospex Speedtimer Go Solar Chronograph at Goldsmiths. The 41.5mm stainless steel case houses a blue dial with three chronograph subdials. The split bezel is the real star of the show with its blue and red colours and a white tachymetre scale. Read more Read less ▼

Tissot Carson: was £620 now £500 at watches-of-switzerland.co.uk Now just £500, the Tissot Carson is from the T-Classic collection which is known for its simple and sophisticated watches. Its 40mm stainless steel case matches the silver minute track and hour markers on the black dial. There’s a date window at six o’clock, and the watch is finished with a black leather strap. Read more Read less ▼

Citizen Atomic Time: was £549 now £399 at H Samuel The Citizen Atomic Time is now under £400 at H.Samuel. This watch has a panda dial with a white base and three black chronographs. It shows world time in 24 cities, and has a perpetual calendar and power reserve indicator. With Citizen’s Eco-Drive technology, the watch is sustainably powered by light. Read more Read less ▼