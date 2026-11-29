5 luxury watches under £500 I’d buy in the Cyber Monday sales – from Frederique Constant, Hamilton, Seiko and more
Treat yourself to a new timepiece with these cheap Cyber Monday watch deals
Looking for a new luxury watch? Whether it’s a treat for yourself or a Christmas gift for someone else, the Cyber Monday sales are full of cheap discounts on luxury watches – and you won’t want to miss these deals.
I’ve covered watches for years on T3, and am often disappointed by the sales as luxury watches very rarely drop in price. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2026 have been full of watches and jewellery deals, and I’ve rounded up the best five watch deals under £500 that you can buy right now.
Get 35% off the Frederique Constant Classics 40mm watch in the Beaverbrooks sale. Measuring 40mm, this watch is powered by the FC-220 quartz movement which sits in a stainless steel case. The black dial has a sunray finish, a date window at three o’clock and bar hour markers. It’s finished with a brown leather strap.
Read moreRead less▼
Love a field watch? Then you’ll like this Hamilton Special Edition Khaki Field USA 250th Anniversary deal. With a 36mm stainless steel case, the dial is black and has 12 and 24 hour time displays. Right now, you can get an extra 10% off this watch when you use the code BF10.
Read moreRead less▼
Save £261 on the Seiko Prospex Speedtimer Go Solar Chronograph at Goldsmiths. The 41.5mm stainless steel case houses a blue dial with three chronograph subdials. The split bezel is the real star of the show with its blue and red colours and a white tachymetre scale.
Read moreRead less▼
Now just £500, the Tissot Carson is from the T-Classic collection which is known for its simple and sophisticated watches. Its 40mm stainless steel case matches the silver minute track and hour markers on the black dial. There’s a date window at six o’clock, and the watch is finished with a black leather strap.
Read moreRead less▼
The Citizen Atomic Time is now under £400 at H.Samuel. This watch has a panda dial with a white base and three black chronographs. It shows world time in 24 cities, and has a perpetual calendar and power reserve indicator. With Citizen’s Eco-Drive technology, the watch is sustainably powered by light.
Read moreRead less▼
Subscribe now so you don't miss out on the best prices this Black Friday, and discover exceptional deals that we know you'll love.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.