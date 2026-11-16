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10+ early Black Friday air fryer deals LIVE – single, dual and triple baskets from Ninja, Tower, Philips, Tefal and more!
Air fryers are the best things to buy during Black Friday – here are all the best deals in one place
We’re officially into the month of November which can only mean one thing – Black Friday is on its way! While the official date isn’t until 27th November, many retailers have dropped their sales early, and the best discounts I’ve seen so far are on everyone’s favourite kitchen appliance – the air fryer.
Black Friday is the best time to upgrade to a new air fryer, as there are lots of huge discounts on the latest and greatest air fryers. From the likes of Ninja, Tefal, Philips, Tower, Cuisinart, Instant Pot and more, you can find price cuts on single, dual and even triple basket air fryers.
2026 will mark my fifth Black Friday at T3, so I know a thing or two about hunting down the best air fryer deals. To help you find the top offers around, I’ll be reporting live on the latest price drops on bestselling air fryers – stay tuned!
Quick Links
- Amazon: early air fryer deals you won’t want to miss
- AO.com: cheap air fryer discounts for AO members and non-members
- Argos: half price air fryers in the Argos Black Friday sale
- Cosori: up to 40% off Cosori air fryers and small appliances
- Cuisinart: get up to 50% off Cuisinart air fryers and other cookware
- Currys: 50+ air fryer deals at Currys
- Instant Pot: find low prices on Instant Pot air fryers and multi-cookers
- Ninja: save up to 30% on Ninja’s bestselling air fryers
- Philips: early access to Philips air fryer deals
- Tefal: use code TEFAL20 for 20% off Tefal appliances
- Tower: exclusive discounts on Tower air fryers
- Very: huge price drops across big name brand air fryers
Top 5 Black Friday Air Fryer Deals
The Ninja Crispi is now under £100 in Ninja’s Black Friday sale. It uses a 1400-watt PowerPod to clip onto the glass container to quickly cook or heat your food. It’s also portable so you can take it with you wherever you go.
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Save £90 on the Tefal Easy Fry Dual XXL 11L Air Fryer in the Currys Black Friday sale. It has asymmetrical dual baskets so you can cook your main in the larger drawer and sides in the small one. It also has a stylish stainless steel design.
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Now just £54.99, the Tower 8 Litre Digital Dual Basket Air Fryer has two large four litre baskets that use Vortx technology to rapidly circulate hot air to cook your meals. It has a sleek touchscreen panel, and includes multiple pre-sets, making it ideal for beginners.
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Got limited kitchen space? The Philips Air Fryer 2000 Series is a single basket air fryer with a generous 6.2-litre drawer with a viewing window – and it’s now 46% off at Amazon.
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In the Argos Black Friday sale, you can get the Breville Halo Flexi 11L Dual Oven Air Fryer for half price. It has two 5.5-litre baskets with viewing windows, and comes with airflow, roasting and mesh trays.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
An Instant Pot 12-litre air fryer for just £129? Yes please!
Originally priced at £199, the Instant Pot Vortex VersaZone 12L Air Fryer is now just £129 in the early Very Black Friday sale.
If you like to batch cook, the Instant Pot Vortex VersaZone 12L Air Fryer is a great option as it has a huge 12-litre drawer for big cuts of meat and fish. To separate the basket, you can split it into two so you can cook two meals in one appliance at the same time.
This Wonder Oven Set deal is £115 off at Our Place
The Our Place Wonder Oven is one of the more unusual air fryers out there, as it looks more like a miniature oven than a traditional air fryer. It comes in multiple colours, has six functions and a huge capacity... and right now, you can get £115 off the Our Place Complete Wonder Oven Set!
Originally priced at £375, the Our Place Complete Wonder Oven Set is now just £260 for Black Friday. In the set, you get the Our Place Wonder Oven, air fryer basket, bake pan, square pan, round pan, six-cup muffin pan, hot grips and mini utensils.
Cuisinart's triple basket air fryer is £60 cheaper for Black Friday
You've heard of single and dual air fryers, but have you heard of a triple basket air fryer? Well, one of the only ones I've seen is the Cuisinart Tri Zone 13.6L Air Fryer & Oven and it's now £60 cheaper for Black Friday.
The Cuisinart Tri Zone 13.6L Air Fryer & Oven has two baskets at the top, and a large drawer underneath that can fit a 12-inch pizza. It has a comprehensive touchscreen which is broken up into the different drawers for easy controls and quick pre-sets.
Get the Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer for under £90!
The Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer is another one of my favourite air fryers, due to its asymmetrical baskets. Being able to cook a main in one side and sides on the other is great for meal prepping or big meals, and both zones can finish cooking at the same time.
Right now at Currys, the Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer is cut from £179.99 down to £89.99. It's available in black and gold or white colours, and this is the best deal I've found on it for a long time.
My favourite Ninja Double Stack air fryer is now under £200!
Throughout Black Friday, Ninja is one of the biggest brands that have the biggest discounts. Not only is Ninja always on sale at sites like Amazon, Currys and Very, but Ninja's own Black Friday sale is full of exclusive deals on its appliances, like this deal on the Ninja Double Stack XL air fryer.
The Ninja Double Stack XL air fryer has two baskets stacked vertically atop one another to conserve kitchen space while still offering lots of cooking space. It's quick, compact and each basket can be used on its own or simultaneously.
We gave it four stars in our Ninja Double Stack XL air fryer review, and it's now just £199.99 at Ninja!
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