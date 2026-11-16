We’re officially into the month of November which can only mean one thing – Black Friday is on its way! While the official date isn’t until 27th November, many retailers have dropped their sales early, and the best discounts I’ve seen so far are on everyone’s favourite kitchen appliance – the air fryer .

Black Friday is the best time to upgrade to a new air fryer, as there are lots of huge discounts on the latest and greatest air fryers. From the likes of Ninja, Tefal, Philips, Tower, Cuisinart, Instant Pot and more, you can find price cuts on single, dual and even triple basket air fryers.

2026 will mark my fifth Black Friday at T3, so I know a thing or two about hunting down the best air fryer deals. To help you find the top offers around, I’ll be reporting live on the latest price drops on bestselling air fryers – stay tuned!

Top 5 Black Friday Air Fryer Deals

Ninja Crispi 4-in-1 Portable Glass Air Fryer: was £159.99 now £99.99 at SharkNinja UK The Ninja Crispi is now under £100 in Ninja’s Black Friday sale. It uses a 1400-watt PowerPod to clip onto the glass container to quickly cook or heat your food. It’s also portable so you can take it with you wherever you go. Read more Read less ▼

Tefal Easy Fry Dual XXL 11L Air Fryer: was £199.99 now £109.99 at Currys Save £90 on the Tefal Easy Fry Dual XXL 11L Air Fryer in the Currys Black Friday sale. It has asymmetrical dual baskets so you can cook your main in the larger drawer and sides in the small one. It also has a stylish stainless steel design. Read more Read less ▼

Tower 8 Litre Digital Dual Basket Air Fryer: was £99.99 now £54.99 at Tower Housewares Now just £54.99, the Tower 8 Litre Digital Dual Basket Air Fryer has two large four litre baskets that use Vortx technology to rapidly circulate hot air to cook your meals. It has a sleek touchscreen panel, and includes multiple pre-sets, making it ideal for beginners. Read more Read less ▼