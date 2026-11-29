The Cyber Monday deals have been in full swing this weekend, and if you’re after a new security camera for your home, I’ve just found three incredible deals from the sales.

Solar security cameras have become increasingly popular this year, probably because the UK was hit with heatwave after heatwave for five months. Having a solar panel attached to your camera gives you constant battery life so you don’t have to worry as much about recharging your device – and it’s a more natural and renewable option.

In the Cyber Monday sales, I’ve hunted down three of the best solar security camera deals that you can buy right now. What’s even better is that these cameras come with no subscription fees , so after your initial (and cheaper) purchase, you don’t have to pay any ongoing monthly costs.

Eufy SoloCam S220: was £74.99 now £45.99 at Amazon Now just £45.99, the Eufy SoloCam S220 is an outdoor wireless model which has a solar panel built directly into the top of the camera. It only requires three hours of sunlight to keep your camera powered, and it comes with clear resolution, night vision and impressive detection. See our Eufy SoloCam S220 review for more details.

TP-Link Tapo C660: was £149.99 now £89.99 at Currys Get 40% off the TP-Link Tapo C660 in the Currys Cyber Monday sale. This camera offers 360-degree pan views, and comes with colour night vision and person detection. It has an oversized solar panel that extends from the camera, and it can also be used as a battery-powered camera. See our TP-Link Tapo C660 review for more details.

Reolink 2K Solar Floodlight Cam: was £99.99 now £69.99 at Amazon Save £30 on the Reolink 2K Solar Floodlight Cam in Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale. This Blink lookalike has a camera in the centre, two floodlights on either side and a 3W SolarEase panel on the top. It only needs an hour of light to power the camera, and it comes with a 7800mAh rechargeable battery for peace of mind.