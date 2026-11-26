If you've read my reviews of the Smeg TSF01 toaster, KLF03 kettle or even the Mini Milk Frother, you'll know I'm a bit of a fan of the brand. I've tested most of the best bean-to-cup coffee machines on the market, but but Smeg remains one of my all-time favourites when it comes to kitchen appliances.

There's just one machine I've yet to get my hands on, which means it's been firmly sitting on my wish list. So, naturally, I've been keeping an eye out for a decent Black Friday deal that might finally tempt me to buy it.

I was pleased to spot £100 off the Smeg EGF03 on the brand's own website, but after doing a little more digging, I've found an even better offer at none other than Boots.

Not only has Boots price-matched Smeg's £100 discount, bringing the EGF03 down by the same amount, but it's also offering an extra 10% off selected electricals – and Smeg is included!

That brings the price of the Smeg EGF03 down to just £541.76, giving you an almost £160 saving. That's a pretty good deal, and one that's certainly caught my attention.