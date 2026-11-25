The Sage Barista Touch Impress is undeniably one of the best bean-to-cup coffee machines on the market, so it's no surprise that it earned a full five stars in our review. Despite launching back in 2023, it's still a hugely popular choice – and for good reason.

With Black Friday now in full swing, I thought it was worth taking another look, and I've spotted a very good deal on Amazon. The Barista Touch Impress has been reduced by £200, which is a pretty significant saving on a machine that's hardly ever discounted.

In fact, this is the cheapest it's been in 148 days, making it a particularly good time to buy if you've been thinking about upgrading your coffee setup.

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Why buy the Sage Barista Touch Impress?

I believe there are three main reasons to consider the Sage Barista Touch Impress. First, it makes barista-style coffee much easier to achieve, with a guided touchscreen that walks you through each step of the brewing process – which is actually rarer than you'd think!

It also features Sage's Impress Puck System, which helps you get a consistent dose and perfect coffee puck when it comes to grinding and tamping.

Finally, its automatic milk texturing system makes creating silky microfoam simple, whether you're making a flat white, latte or cappuccino. It's all built-in so no extra milk frother is needed, and the results are just divine.

(Image credit: Sage)

Go and check out our full list of 10 bean-to-cup coffee machines we recommend in the Black Friday sales for more choice.