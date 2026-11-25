The Sage Barista Touch Impress has hit its lowest price in 148 days on Amazon
You know what that means
The Sage Barista Touch Impress is undeniably one of the best bean-to-cup coffee machines on the market, so it's no surprise that it earned a full five stars in our review. Despite launching back in 2023, it's still a hugely popular choice – and for good reason.
With Black Friday now in full swing, I thought it was worth taking another look, and I've spotted a very good deal on Amazon. The Barista Touch Impress has been reduced by £200, which is a pretty significant saving on a machine that's hardly ever discounted.
In fact, this is the cheapest it's been in 148 days, making it a particularly good time to buy if you've been thinking about upgrading your coffee setup.
Save over £200 on one of the best machines available today.
Why buy the Sage Barista Touch Impress?
I believe there are three main reasons to consider the Sage Barista Touch Impress. First, it makes barista-style coffee much easier to achieve, with a guided touchscreen that walks you through each step of the brewing process – which is actually rarer than you'd think!
It also features Sage's Impress Puck System, which helps you get a consistent dose and perfect coffee puck when it comes to grinding and tamping.
Finally, its automatic milk texturing system makes creating silky microfoam simple, whether you're making a flat white, latte or cappuccino. It's all built-in so no extra milk frother is needed, and the results are just divine.
Go and check out our full list of 10 bean-to-cup coffee machines we recommend in the Black Friday sales for more choice.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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