Black Friday is always the best time of year to pick up one of the best bean to cup coffee machines, as they're almost always included in the sales. You can often find some brilliant discounts from brands such as Sage, De'Longhi and even Smeg, so I've rounded up 10 of the best deals available today for you to browse.

Just remember, these offers won't stick around forever, so if something catches your eye, it's worth snapping it up before it disappears.