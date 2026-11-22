10 bean-to-cup coffee machines we recommend that are currently discounted
Sage, De'Longhi and Smeg are all in the Black Friday sales
Black Friday is always the best time of year to pick up one of the best bean to cup coffee machines, as they're almost always included in the sales. You can often find some brilliant discounts from brands such as Sage, De'Longhi and even Smeg, so I've rounded up 10 of the best deals available today for you to browse.
Just remember, these offers won't stick around forever, so if something catches your eye, it's worth snapping it up before it disappears.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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