17 gifts for coffee lovers, featuring coffee machines, grinders, milk frothers, mugs and more – and they're all discounted in the Black Friday sales
The best Black Friday deals on coffee, tea, hot chocolate and matcha essentials
Welcome to T3’s ultimate coffee Christmas gift guide! With the festive season well and truly on its way, now is the time to start Christmas shopping – and this week is no better time than any as the Black Friday sales are in full swing!
Whether they’re a coffee, tea, hot chocolate or matcha fan, I’ve found the best deals on coffee-making essentials for your coffee-loving friends or family members. From bean-to-cup, filter, French Press and pod coffee machines, to frothers, grinders, beans and pods, take a look at the top offers below.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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