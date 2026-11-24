Welcome to T3’s ultimate coffee Christmas gift guide! With the festive season well and truly on its way, now is the time to start Christmas shopping – and this week is no better time than any as the Black Friday sales are in full swing!

Whether they’re a coffee, tea, hot chocolate or matcha fan, I’ve found the best deals on coffee-making essentials for your coffee-loving friends or family members. From bean-to-cup , filter, French Press and pod coffee machines , to frothers, grinders, beans and pods, take a look at the top offers below.