Garmin's Fenix range has long represented the pinnacle of the company's outdoor smartwatch ambitions, with sophisticated fitness tracking, mapping, navigation, and the sort of battery life Apple Watch owners can only dream of.

Shop all Garmin Black Friday deals on Amazon

The 47mm Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED has dropped to £479.99 for Black Friday, saving you £220. This price makes it cheaper than the also discounted Apple Watch Ultra 3 I featured yesterday, so if you haven’t bought that already, you must check out this offer.

Save 31% Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED 47mm: was £699.99 now £479.99 at Amazon Garmin's premium multisport smartwatch features a 1.4-inch AMOLED display, multi-band GPS, built-in mapping, an LED flashlight and advanced training metrics. With up to 16 days of battery life, the Fenix 8 is designed for runners, hikers and outdoor enthusiasts who want comprehensive tracking without daily charging.

The Fenix 8 might no longer be Garmin's newest flagship, but its hardware and software remain difficult to beat, especially for outdoorsy people.

The 47mm model features a 1.4-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a 454 × 454 resolution, a fibre-reinforced polymer case, a metal rear cover, and a stainless steel bezel.

Garmin has also included leakproof metal buttons, a 10ATM water-resistance rating and recreational diving capabilities in this iteration.

And yes, the Fenix 8 has the built-in LED flashlight, everyone’s favourite feature, which, in my experience, keeps proving surprisingly useful in everyday situations.

It also has a built-in speaker and microphone for taking calls when connected to a compatible smartphone, plus voice commands that work without a phone connection.

The Fenix 8 is a navigation powerhouse and comes preloaded with TopoActive maps and turn-by-turn navigation.

The multi-band GPS with SatIQ technology helps balance battery life with location accuracy, something that’s unique to Garmin watches.

Perhaps its biggest advantage over conventional smartwatches is battery life. Garmin claims up to 16 days in smartwatch mode, although that drops to seven days with the always-on display enabled.

If you fancy something a little less rugged, Amazon has reduced the ultra-slim Venu X1 from £599.99 to £388.26 (£212 saving).