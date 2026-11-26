Garmin's premium Fenix 8 has dropped below £480 for Black Friday, making it cheaper than Apple's discounted Ultra 3 despite offering weeks of battery life
Garmin Fenix 8 is £220 off in Amazon's Black Friday sale
Garmin's Fenix range has long represented the pinnacle of the company's outdoor smartwatch ambitions, with sophisticated fitness tracking, mapping, navigation, and the sort of battery life Apple Watch owners can only dream of.
Shop all Garmin Black Friday deals on Amazon
The 47mm Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED has dropped to £479.99 for Black Friday, saving you £220. This price makes it cheaper than the also discounted Apple Watch Ultra 3 I featured yesterday, so if you haven’t bought that already, you must check out this offer.
Garmin's premium multisport smartwatch features a 1.4-inch AMOLED display, multi-band GPS, built-in mapping, an LED flashlight and advanced training metrics. With up to 16 days of battery life, the Fenix 8 is designed for runners, hikers and outdoor enthusiasts who want comprehensive tracking without daily charging.
The Fenix 8 might no longer be Garmin's newest flagship, but its hardware and software remain difficult to beat, especially for outdoorsy people.
The 47mm model features a 1.4-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a 454 × 454 resolution, a fibre-reinforced polymer case, a metal rear cover, and a stainless steel bezel.
Garmin has also included leakproof metal buttons, a 10ATM water-resistance rating and recreational diving capabilities in this iteration.
And yes, the Fenix 8 has the built-in LED flashlight, everyone’s favourite feature, which, in my experience, keeps proving surprisingly useful in everyday situations.
It also has a built-in speaker and microphone for taking calls when connected to a compatible smartphone, plus voice commands that work without a phone connection.
The Fenix 8 is a navigation powerhouse and comes preloaded with TopoActive maps and turn-by-turn navigation.
The multi-band GPS with SatIQ technology helps balance battery life with location accuracy, something that’s unique to Garmin watches.
Perhaps its biggest advantage over conventional smartwatches is battery life. Garmin claims up to 16 days in smartwatch mode, although that drops to seven days with the always-on display enabled.
If you fancy something a little less rugged, Amazon has reduced the ultra-slim Venu X1 from £599.99 to £388.26 (£212 saving).
Subscribe now so you don't miss out on the best prices this Black Friday, and discover exceptional deals that we know you'll love.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.