Smeg coffee machines are the crème de la crème of the best coffee machine world. Not only do they look gorgeous, but they consistently perform well too – which isn't always the case.

If that’s piqued your interest, you’ll be pleased to hear that Smeg has already slashed the prices of several models, including some pretty incredible bundle deals that offer even bigger savings. I had to highlight them so you can snap up a bargain ahead of Black Friday – although I have to admit, I'm pretty tempted myself!

You'll find all the deals below, including discounts on standalone machines and bundles. Just remember that the bundle discount will be applied at checkout before you complete your purchase.

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