Smeg has just dropped some of the best coffee machine deals I've ever seen – including a bundle with £950 off
Smeg's stylish coffee machines rarely come cheap
Smeg coffee machines are the crème de la crème of the best coffee machine world. Not only do they look gorgeous, but they consistently perform well too – which isn't always the case.
If that’s piqued your interest, you’ll be pleased to hear that Smeg has already slashed the prices of several models, including some pretty incredible bundle deals that offer even bigger savings. I had to highlight them so you can snap up a bargain ahead of Black Friday – although I have to admit, I'm pretty tempted myself!
You'll find all the deals below, including discounts on standalone machines and bundles. Just remember that the bundle discount will be applied at checkout before you complete your purchase.
Save £950 when you purchase EMC02 coffee machine and a CGF02 grinder in the same transaction.
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Save £199 when you purchase a ECF03 coffee machine and a CGF03 grinder in the same transaction.
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Save £40 on one of Smeg's most popular coffee machines.
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Save £240 when you purchase ECF02 coffee machine and a CGF03 coffee grinder in the same transaction.
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Save £100 on the EGF03 coffee machine, which launched in 2023.
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Subscribe now so you don't miss out on the best prices this Black Friday, and discover exceptional deals that we know you'll love.
Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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