I’ve been covering the Black Friday deals for five years now, and without a doubt, 2026 has the biggest price cuts on smart speakers I’ve ever seen – and here are nine deals you should take advantage of.

Having a smart speaker is invaluable, especially if you have other smart home devices dotted around your home. Even if you don’t, a smart speaker can help you with daily tasks by answering questions, setting timers and reminders, playing music, and much more.

I’ve hunted down the very best Black Friday smart speaker deals you can buy right now, from Apple, Amazon Echo, Google and Sonos.

Amazon Echo Dot (2022): was £79.99 now £29.99 at Amazon This Echo Dot smart speaker might not be the newest model, but it’s been given the biggest price cut, taking it down to just £29.99. It comes with Alexa voice controls, crisp, clear sound, and is available in three different colours. See our Echo Dot review for more details. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Echo Time: was £184.99 now £94.99 at Amazon Amazon’s newest smart speaker, the Echo Time is now 49% off at Amazon. The ideal bedside companion, the Echo Time can be used as a smart speaker, alarm clock and wake up light. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Kids Echo Dot: was £104.99 now £49.99 at Amazon The kids edition of the Echo Dot is better than half price for Black Friday. Available in penguin or octopus designs, the Kids Echo Dot has parental controls, sleep support and the kids version of Alexa. Read more Read less ▼