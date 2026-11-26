I’m a smart speaker expert, and here are 9 Black Friday deals you should buy – from Apple, Google, Amazon Echo and Sonos
Black Friday 2026 has the biggest smart speaker deals I’ve ever seen!
I’ve been covering the Black Friday deals for five years now, and without a doubt, 2026 has the biggest price cuts on smart speakers I’ve ever seen – and here are nine deals you should take advantage of.
Having a smart speaker is invaluable, especially if you have other smart home devices dotted around your home. Even if you don’t, a smart speaker can help you with daily tasks by answering questions, setting timers and reminders, playing music, and much more.
I’ve hunted down the very best Black Friday smart speaker deals you can buy right now, from Apple, Amazon Echo, Google and Sonos.
Now just £49.99, the Echo Dot Max offers powerful audio and helpful smart controls. It also has on-device buttons so you can adjust the volume and turn the microphone on and off for privacy. See my Echo Dot Max review for more details.
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This Echo Dot smart speaker might not be the newest model, but it’s been given the biggest price cut, taking it down to just £29.99. It comes with Alexa voice controls, crisp, clear sound, and is available in three different colours. See our Echo Dot review for more details.
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Get 59% off the Echo Spot in the Amazon Black Friday Week sale. This handy speaker has all the smarts you could want, and it doubles as an alarm clock. See our Echo Spot review for more details.
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Amazon’s newest smart speaker, the Echo Time is now 49% off at Amazon. The ideal bedside companion, the Echo Time can be used as a smart speaker, alarm clock and wake up light.
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The kids edition of the Echo Dot is better than half price for Black Friday. Available in penguin or octopus designs, the Kids Echo Dot has parental controls, sleep support and the kids version of Alexa.
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The Apple HomePod mini 2 only recently came out, but at Harvey Norman, you can now save £10 on this new smart speaker. It’s a must if you’re an Apple user as it connects and switches seamlessly between your iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watch and more. See my Apple HomePod mini 2 review for more details.
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In the Google Store Black Friday sale, you can now buy two Google Home Speakers and save £40 on the overall price. Having two smart speakers in your home makes it even more connected, and you can communicate and switch audio between the two. See my Google Home Speaker review for more details.
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Save £100 on the Sonos Era 300 in the Very Black Friday sale. Available in black or white, the Sonos Era 300 has Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity to play and stream your music or podcasts from any service. See our Sonos Era 300 review for more details.
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Now under £140, the Sonos Roam is a portable, wireless smart speaker so you can enjoy music on-the-go. It comes with Alexa voice controls and has up to 10 hours of battery life. See our Sonos Roam review for more details.
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Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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