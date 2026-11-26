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This really is an Ace deal (Image credit: Sonos) If you have a Sonos home set up already, the Sonos Ace headphones are a winner, and they're hugely discounted right now for Black Friday. In fact, you can pick up a pair of the Sonos Ace headphones for £199 at Amazon – that's £150 saving on the list price. Save £150 Sonos Ace: was £349 now £199 at Amazon This knocks a chunky amount off the somewhat steep asking price of the Sonos Ace, making them extremely attractive for just under £200. I love the Ace Ultra, but for this money the older model remain a brilliant option, and that Audio Swap feature is their killer app. Read more Read less ▼

Best streaming deals (Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future) It's not just physical gifts that are on sale this Black Friday, you can pick up deals on the latest streaming services too. There's special deals across almost every streaming channel right now, from Apple TV to Paramount and you can find them all in our Live Streaming Black Friday blog. Two of the best options have to be the HBO Max deal to get 50% off the entire year, paying £2.99 rather than £5.99 a month, and the Paramount+ deal that costs just £2.99 for the first two months, which is a 75% saving on the regular £12.99 cost.

Turn your TV into a home cinema beast (Image credit: Sonos) The Sonos Beam is a great, affordable and neat way to give your viewing a much-needed audio boost, and it can stream music from the likes of Spotify, Apple TV and many more apps too. Argos has the second-generation Sonos Beam for just £339 this Black Friday, a reduction of £110.

Play GTA 6 like a pro with this unbeatable bundle deal (Image credit: Very / Sony Interaction Entertainment / Rockstar Games) Very.co.uk has a great bundle deal for those wanting to play GTA 6 – you get the game, a PS5 Digital Edition and a DualSense Edge pro controller for just £699. That's £79 off the usual combined price, so you're basically getting GTA 6 for free!

Bigger price drop on HTC Vive Eagle (Image credit: HTC) We covered these a few days ago by HTC Vive has just dropped the price of its Eagle smart glasses further. You can now get a standard pair for just £319 – down from £429. While the HTC Vive Eagle with adaptive lenses are down again to £399 (from £519).

Black Friday deals on cars (Image credit: BYD) We've just reported that in 2027, you'll be able to buy your next car on Amazon in the UK. But this Black Friday, you can already get money off everything from holidays to cars. BYD has its own Black Friday sale going on right now, with an extra £1000 off any new model purchased using finance. Meanwhile, in Expedia's Black Friday Sale, you can get up to 50% off hotels and holiday homes, and up to 30% off select packages.

Is it ever really too cold for ice cream? (Image credit: Amazon) Ninja's Creami soft serve machine was a big hit this summer when the temperatures were sweltering, but now it's got a big discount. You can pick up the Creami Scoop and Swirl Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker now for £179.99, that's 49% off the list price, and £70 off what it was just yesterday. Buy it for next summer, and enjoy a soft serve at home with the heating on in the meantime.

25% off Ray-Ban Meta Glasses (Gen 2) (Image credit: Meta) You can now get 25% off the gen 2 versions of the Ray-Ban Meta glasses in either the Wayfarer or Headliner frame shapes. This means you can pick up a pair for as little as £284.25

Argos drops the Xbox Series S 512GB to £409.99 (Image credit: Microsoft) The Xbox Series S is dropping to £409.99 on Argos. That's £20 off the regular price and while still not as low as the console once was, it's certainly made it a little more affordable. The saving isn't showing yet for me, but I've been promised it's coming. You can also pick up the Nintendo Switch 2 console for £389.99, which is a £30 saving on the regular price.

£400 off the excellent 65-inch Ambilight OLED (Image credit: Philips) The Philips Ambilight OLED 761 is not just a TV with a great picture, but the Ambilight technology provides an LED glow around your screen to enhance the experience. It really is quite special, and whats more, there's £400 off the 65-inch version right now. That means you can pick up the 65-inch OLED761 for £1099 from Currys right now. If you're looking for something smaller, the 55-inch is also down to £999 – that's a £200 saving.

Aldi tech deals from Thursday 26th (Image credit: Aldi) Aldi is holding out until the last minute for its Black Friday deals but the savings look pretty good, especially on the tech side. The Sharp Soundbar (with sub) is down to £79.99 (usually £149.99) and the Sharp DAB+ clock radio is £29.99 (usually £59). Meanwhile, it's own exclusive tech products once again provide affordable offerings to match more expensive branded models. For instance, there's a Gaming X Rocker Chair for £29.99, a Monster Record Player for £59.99, a 9-litre air fryer for £39.99 and a stand mixer for £29.99. These aren't sale items as such, but they are only available for a short time from 26th November, so worth snapping up in store.

TV deals are winning on Amazon right now (Image credit: Amazon) Big discounts on even bigger TVs. Whether you've got a 55-inch and want to upgrade to a 65-inch, or if you want to go to 75 or even 85, there's a deal for you right now. Amazon's flagship Ember 75-inch TV is 40% off at £959, while TCL's 65-inch RGB Mini-LED is 37% off, down to £819 for Prime members. And the TCL model is also discounted in its 75-inch and 85-inch sizes.

Just four days to go and the sales got serious It's Monday morning, which means it's officially Black Friday week! The last remaining sales are expected to start today, which means you can find the best prices. Links to the biggest sales are at the top of this page.

Fashion deals (Image credit: Hugo Boss) If you ae thinking of updating your wardrobe, premium fashio brands have also got in on the Black Friday deals. Both Hugo Boss and Paul Smith have Black Friday sales on right now, both with up to 30% off.

Nintendo Switch 2 bundle deal (Image credit: Very) This is a pretty packed bundle. Get the Nintendo Switch 2 Console Resort Bundle, with Zelda Ocarina of Time, Hot Wheels, Lego Batman and Hogwarts Legacy for £489.99 at Very right now – that's a £137.01 saving.

handheld gaming (Image credit: Argos) If you're a gaming fan, this is a great deal. The ASUS ROG Xbox Ally Handheld is now £399.99, that's 20% off the list price. It means you can play your entire PC library and access your Xbox games too – you could even stream GTA VI to it!

Amazon's got a different kind of ring deal (Image credit: Amazon) This Smart Ring is down to it's cheapest price, making it the most affordable way to get tracking on your finger. The RingConn Gen 2 is now £167.99, that's 35% off the list price and there's no subscription to pay either.

Big Paramount deal – £2.50 per month (Image credit: Paramount+) Paramount+ just dropped its Black Friday deal and it's a big one. Rather than £9.99 a month, you can get the standard plan for just £2.50 for the next two months, or the premium plan for £3.25. If you've been thinking about signing up, now's the time to try it for less.

Turn your hi-fi into a streaming king (Image credit: WiiM) If you love your hi-fi but want to give it some modern flair, the WiiM Ultra Music Streamer is a great option, especially with £60 off right now. Now priced at just £299 on Amazon for Black Friday, it comes in either space grey or silver, has an abundance of connectivity options (including HDMI ARC) to hook it up to your hi-fi or audio system. And can stream from multiple services in Hi-Res, up to 24-bit / 192 kHz.

Monster-size your monitor (Image credit: Samsung) Having installed a monster Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 myself – for gaming and general everyday use – I know how much more I get done on the superwide 49-inch display. And now, thanks to a staggering £300 off at John Lewis, so can you. The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 LS49DG912SUXXU is just £699 right now – down from £999.

Be smart with this glasses deal (Image credit: HTC Vive) There are plenty of smart glasses brands around today, with many having models in the Black Friday sales, but one newcomer has never offered discounts before, so this deal is very much worth noting. HTC Vive Eagle AI glasses come from the same manufacturer as the award-winning HTC Vive VR headsets. They come in all manner of colours and designs, feature AI voice interaction and real-time translation, and look great in the process. You can now get a pair from £349 – a 19% reduction and £80 off. Just check out the dedicated page on Amazon right now.

Disney Store sale is coming (Image credit: Disney Store) The Disney Store has announced that its Black Friday sale will see 25% discount site wide, but you'll have to wait a little longer to get it. The sale is due to kick off on Wednesday 25 November though members will be able to access the sale from tomorrow (20 November). highlights are expected to include a toy Story Action Figures down to £25 (from £37) and both Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker Legacy Lightsabers at £125 each (from £185). To sign up to become a member of the Disney Store Unlocked for free, go to disneystore.co.uk/disneystore-unlocked

New lights but even better deal (Image credit: Amazon) These seem to be a different set of Philips Hue lights but it's a great deal. You can get the 20M Festavia String Lights for £119.99 – that's 30% off, plus an extra voucher.

Philips Hue lights are dropping (Image credit: Amazon) If you're looking for a fancy set of Christmas lights, make sure you're on Amazon's Black Friday sale at 9am, as these Philips Hue Festavia lights are in its first Prime Exclusives drop. Normally prices from £149 to £264, we expect there to be a decent discount coming.

Top turntables (Image credit: Denon) Turns out that a big brand turntable doesn't have to cost the earth. Especially during the Black Friday sales. This Denon DP29F is an entry level model but if you're plugging it into an amp, it's more than capable. Plus, right now it's reduced to just £99 on Amazon.

Watch out for these deals! (Image credit: Future) We've just launched our Black Friday Watch deals, so take a look if you're searching for a new timepiece right now. But to whet your appetite, there's a Grand Seiko Mechanical Seasons Spring GMT deal at Beaverbrooks giving you 40% off the list price.

Don't miss a Beat (Image credit: Beats) It's not just Amazon devices on sale early on its site. There's some great deals on Beats headphones right now, with up to 50% off some models. Like the Beats Powerbeats Fit Wireless earbuds, now £99, down from £199.95, and the Beats Studio Pro Over-Ear Headphones, now £159, down from £249.95

You want Mower deals? (Image credit: Lee Bell) More? Mower? I'll get my coat. Anyway, Segway's line of robot mowers has some big Black Friday discounts over on the Segway website. There's up to £668 off models like the Navimow i210 and Navimow i220. Leave the grass to the robots in 2027 and pick up one of these while they're discounted.

DIY deals (Image credit: B&Q) Another big sale has landed to help you DIY a little cheaper. The B&Q sale covers everything from power tools to TVs, and is running now both online and in-store. You can even save on sheds, such as this Breeins 6x4 ft composite shed now £296.

A mini slice of yesteryear (Image credit: Numskull) I love myself a bit of retro gaming and the Quarter Arcades products from Numskull are a real treat for collectors and gamers alike. Take the Lunar Lander Mini Arcade Machine, it's a quarter of the size of the 1979 coin-op but still looks and works exactly the same. It has the same buttons and lever controls, albeit in smaller form. Now it's just £212.49 as part of Amazon's Early Black Friday deals – down from £249.99.

Time to Switch (2)? (Image credit: Nintendo / Very) We're expecting a fair few games console deals this Black Friday but few will be as good as Very's bundle offer for the Nintendo Switch 2. Not only do you get the Switch 2 and the new Switch Sports Resort game, but this deal includes the amazing The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – Nintendo's latest release. We've already finished the game ourselves and the remake is one of the best action-RPGs ever made. You can get the entire bundle on Very for just £449.99 – a reduction of £59.99. You're basically getting the new Zelda game for free.

Fancy an iPad with an "extra saving"? (Image credit: Apple) A few retailers are listing the 11-inch A16-powered iPad at £399 for Black Friday – £30 off its usual price. However, AO.com has knocked even more off the price. If you're an AO member, you can get the iPad for just £395 right now, which also includes free delivery and extended (100-day) returns. AO membership costs £39.99 per year, but then gives you access to even bigger deals right across the store.

Cheapest price on the Pixel 10 we've seen (Image credit: Evan Blass) Google has recently started to roll out some neat new Gemini features, not just to its latest Pixel 11 phones but the Pixel 10 too – and that means you can get some of the best AI capabilities on a super-cheap handset. That's because Currys has the Google Pixel 10 in its Black Friday sale for just £499 – £200 off the usual price. That's with 256GB of storage and in the Obsidian (black) colour.

The best TV of 2026 – now cheaper than ever (Image credit: Future) We chose the Sony Bravia 8 II as our "best TV" in this year's T3 Awards and now you can get it with a big discount thanks to the pre-Black Friday sales. Richer Sounds is offering the 55-inch Bravia 8 II OLED TV for just £1,699 – £300 off the usual RRP. You get that price if you enter the code BLACK100 at checkout.

The Ultimate Sonos cinema set up gets a £280 saving (Image credit: Sonos) The ultimate home cinema system needs the ultimate sound system, and this set from Sonos is pretty mind-blowing. The Ultimate Immersive Set with Arc Ultra includes the Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar, two Sonos Era 300 speakers and a Sub 4 subwoofer. All of that would normally cost you around £2796, but this set has been discounted by £280, giving you a price of £2516. Bargain!

Samsung 85-inch Mini LED with 22% off (Image credit: Amazon) This is a cracking deal on the Samsung QN70H TV, now £1799. That's 22% off the list price for a huge Mini LED QLED $K TV.

(Image credit: Amazon) Amazon has confirmed dates for its Black Friday Week sale. It runs from 19 November to 30 November, taking in Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the week leading up to the sale. That's more than a week, Amazon. But then, Prime Day goes on for multiple days too. You don't have to wait for the 19th, though, as Amazon has lots of early Black Friday deals on now. Just visit: amazon.co.uk/blackfriday

Very good deals with a promise (Image credit: Very.co.uk) The Black Friday deals on Very.co.uk are very appealing (sorry). It has one of the most varied sales we've seen so far, and features some great discounts. For instance, the Nintendo Switch 2 Sports Bundle, complete with headset and travel case is £70 off, now £434.99. Boss The Scent Magnetic For Him is £57 off, now £50, the Hisense 50-inch 4K TV is £200 off, now £299. You can even pick up a 7ft pre-lit Christmas tree with £45 off, now £90. Plus, Very's Black Friday promise means that if you've bought a Black Friday item from Very and then see it drop to a lower price during its Black Friday period, they will refund the difference!

Cocktails are on me (Image credit: Currys) We've found more great deals in the Currys Black Friday sale, and you can find our selection here. One of my favourites has to be the Bartesian cocktail Maker which has £100 off right now, priced £199.

An iconic multitool upto half price (Image credit: Leatherman) If you don't own a Leatherman you're missing one of the handiest tools around. These multitool devices are the ultimate in everyday carry accessories and now you can pick up one for less. There are Black Friday sales in both the US and UK stores right now, with up to 50% off some models. 🇺🇸 Shop Leatherman's Deep Cuts sale in the US 🇬🇧 Shop Leatherman's Deep Cuts sale in the UK

£400 off a flagship foldable phone (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) If you're struggling to get an iPhone Duo or you simply prefer an Android OS, then you're in luck, as the latest Samsung folding phone is £400 off right now. Samsung's own November discount takes £300 off the price, while Amazon knocks another £100 off that, taking the price down to just £1299. Save £400 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: was £1,699 now £1,299 at Amazon With a passport-like scale, Samsung was first out the gates with a folding phone of this format – and it's an absolute star for content consumption. The iPhone Duo offers very similar proportions, showing that this format is set to be the frontrunner in the foldables world from here on out. A discount of this stature also brings the price closer to a 'normal' flagship, cutting away the typically significant additional sum you'd usually have to find for a folding phone. There's never been a better time to buy – and with Samsung now 8 years into the folding phone game, its experience shows in the build and the software. It's a great device. Read more Read less ▼

John Lewis hasn't launched yet but... (Image credit: John Lewis) There are still some deals to be had, including savings on Dyson products, Samsung TVs, Chanel fragrance and more. Browse all the John Lewis tech deals here.

Amazon's sale hasn't started but still beats on price (Image credit: Dyson) While Amazon hasn't started its Black Friday sale yet (I suspect it will land around 19 November), its limited-time deals are still regularly beating other stores. Take the Dyson V8 Cyclone that's now 41% off on Amazon. That's the same price as in Argos' Black Friday sale.

LG OLED deal (Image credit: LG) Now if you are looking for a new TV, this LG OLED C6 deal is one to consider. you can pick up the 55-inch version for £1117.17 direct from LG, which is £582.80 less than the list price. Plus you get a 5-year warranty as part of the deal. Save £582.80 LG OLED C6: was £1,699.98 now £1,117.18 at LG Electronics This is the 2026 release, so it's the latest mid-level OLED TV of its kind – and the best choice for most people. OLED delivers deeper contrast and perfect blacks that no other technology can quite compete with, which makes movies look particularly fantastic. That said, thanks to brightness increases over the years, the C6 is also great for TV and shows, whether in a bright living room, or set up in total darkness. It's a great set and LG's 5-year warranty guarantees its longevity too. Read more Read less ▼

November is here! Have you thought about your Christmas shopping yet? No, of course not, me neither, but I have thought about a new TV, new vacuum cleaner, PlayStation 5, LEGO and a new smart watch... Luckily sales have started early, so there's time to get a good deal on gifts for yourself before you have to start thinking about others. Unless of course, you are that organised. In which case, get those lists together and get shopping, as the sales have started and you don't want to miss out.