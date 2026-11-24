In Summary JURA has launched its A8 automatic coffee machine

Measuring just 19cm wide, the JURA A8 is the brand’s slimmest model yet, and it has a colour touchscreen display, 18 drink options and a professional grinder

The JURA A8 is available to buy for £999

JURA is back with another automatic coffee machine launch, and this time, it’s specifically designed for smaller kitchens. The JURA A8 is the brand’s slimmest model to date, measuring just 19cm wide, but despite its smaller size, the machine is packed full of JURA’s popular features.

Even though it’s slimmer than its predecessors, the JURA A8 still comes with JURA’s quintessential looks, including its sharp yet clean lines, piano black colourway, and a 2.8-inch colour touchscreen. It has four buttons for quick and easy controls, and as an automatic machine, it takes you through the entire coffee-making process.

My favourite new feature from the JURA A8 is its bean container or hopper which sits atop of the machine. It has a crystal-inspired design which just makes the machine look more luxurious. While the touchscreen has all the options you could need, the JURA A8 also connects to the J.O.E app so you can time your coffee so it’s ready when you start your day.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

It might be slimmer than normal, but the JURA A8 still has a lot going on under the hood. It has a full-sized brewing unit, and uses a Professional Aroma Grinder 3 to freshly grind your coffee beans to enhance the smoothness, aroma and flavour of your coffee.

(Image credit: JURA)

The JURA A8 comes with two brewing profiles – Hot Brew and Light Brew – so you can make full strength coffees for a jolt in the morning and a lighter drink for the afternoons. Users can brew coffees from 5-16g, and the JURA A8 even has a separate powder chute that you can use for decaf.

In true JURA style, the JURA A8 has 18 speciality drinks to choose from, all of which can be made as a Hot Brew or Light Brew. It can make espressos, lungos, cappuccinos, lattes, flat whites, cortados, and more. It also comes with a milk tank that sits at the side and connects through a tube for making milky coffees, and its one-touch milk cleaning system is quick, hygienic and takes care of the cleaning for you.

The JURA A8 coffee machine is available to buy now for £999 at JURA . As the brand’s global ambassador, Roger Federer can be spotted in the promotional video for the new JURA A8 so I think it’s safe to assume that he’s a fan – and you should be too!