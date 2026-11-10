3 affordable Smeg coffee machines I'd buy over an expensive one

You can still enjoy Smeg's signature style without spending a fortune

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Whilst Smeg's range of coffee machines might not be the biggest, it has built a reputation for its quality and premium designs. It's one of my favourite names when it comes to the best bean-to-cup coffee machines, but you'll need a fairly generous budget to get your hands on one.

That said, whilst some of Smeg's machines cost well over £1,000, there are a few more affordable options available for a few hundred pounds – if you know where to look.

Below, I've picked out three worth considering and what makes each one stand out.

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Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Senior Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.

When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!

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