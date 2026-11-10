3 affordable Smeg coffee machines I'd buy over an expensive one

Whilst Smeg's range of coffee machines might not be the biggest, it has built a reputation for its quality and premium designs. It's one of my favourite names when it comes to the best bean-to-cup coffee machines, but you'll need a fairly generous budget to get your hands on one.

That said, whilst some of Smeg's machines cost well over £1,000, there are a few more affordable options available for a few hundred pounds – if you know where to look.

Below, I've picked out three worth considering and what makes each one stand out.

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