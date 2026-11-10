3 affordable Smeg coffee machines I'd buy over an expensive one
You can still enjoy Smeg's signature style without spending a fortune
Whilst Smeg's range of coffee machines might not be the biggest, it has built a reputation for its quality and premium designs. It's one of my favourite names when it comes to the best bean-to-cup coffee machines, but you'll need a fairly generous budget to get your hands on one.
That said, whilst some of Smeg's machines cost well over £1,000, there are a few more affordable options available for a few hundred pounds – if you know where to look.
Below, I've picked out three worth considering and what makes each one stand out.
The Smeg ECF01 is the brand's original espresso coffee machine. Although it's no longer available to buy directly from Smeg, you can still find it at other retailers and on the second-hand market. It's a lovely option for making espresso-based drinks, including frothy coffees, thanks to its built-in milk frother.
Following on from the ECF01 is the Smeg ECF02, which launched in 2023. It builds on the original with an upgraded dual-menu control panel, offering four selectable options for espresso and longer drinks, alongside a memory function that saves your preferred volumes. It also features a redesigned, angled steam wand, making it easier to texture milk and create smooth microfoam.
Check out our other affordable coffee machine guides...
• 3 affordable Breville coffee machines I'd buy over an expensive one
• 3 affordable Smeg coffee machines I'd buy over an expensive one
• 3 affordable Ninja coffee machines I'd buy over an expensive one
• 3 affordable De'Longhi coffee machines I'd buy over an expensive one
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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