In Summary Sage has launched the Precision Scale Duo

The Sage Precision Scale Duo uses Acaia Precision technology to weight your coffee dose and extraction

It’s priced at £149.95

Sage has just launched the perfect accompaniment to your bean to cup coffee machine . Designed for home baristas, the Sage Precision Scale Duo has built-in Acaia Precision technology that measures and extracts the perfect espresso shot.

I consider myself a coffee expert, but I’m embarrassed to say that I’d never heard of a coffee-measuring scale. But after seeing the Sage Precision Scale Duo , it’s exactly what I want for my home coffee set-up – and it perfectly matches my Sage coffee machine.

Using Acaia Precision technology, the Sage Precision Scale Duo weighs your espresso dose and extraction so you get the perfect espresso shot every time. It’s exceptionally accurate and automatically starts timing and monitoring your pour in real time, and gives you feedback on your brew.

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The Sage Precision Scale Duo can be used in multiple ways. It can be positioned under your coffee machine so it weighs your espresso as it’s been extracted. Alternatively, you can fit a portafilter on it directly and use the Sage Precision Scale Duo to measure your grounds.

(Image credit: Sage)

The design of the Sage Precision Scale Duo is much like traditional weighing scales for other ingredients. It has a large platform that can fit two cups on it, so you can pour two espressos at a time. It also has a backlit LCD display, a total capacity of 2kg, and comes with a protective heat resistant mat.

What makes the Sage Precision Scale Duo even smarter is its compatibility with Sage’s line-up of espresso machines. Using Bluetooth, you can connect your Sage Oracle Dual Boiler or the Oracle Jet to the scales, to use its Brew by Weight feature which automatically stops the machine once the shot’s target is met.

The Sage Precision Scale Duo is available to buy for £149.95 at John Lewis . It’s a pretty pricey gadget but if you want to take your coffee extraction and espresso shots to the next level, the Sage Precision Scale Duo is a must-have accessory for any budding barista.

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