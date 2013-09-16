Grand Theft Auto 5: Top ten tips

Previous Next 1/10

Special Abilities

Each of the protagonists in GTA 5 – Franklyn, Michael and Trevor – have a special power that the player can activate by clicking in both analogue sticks. Michael activates a brief window of bullet-time, which allows players to easily target enemies with his sidearm. Franklyn can also slow down time, although his power only works when he's operating a vehicle. Trevor's power is effectively a violent rampage; when he activates his power, the damage his weapons cause increases and he becomes harder to wound.

It's worth keeping each character's power in mind when on heists or firefights – Franklyn, for example, is far better at vehicular combat than either of his mates, while Trevor's rampaging ability can be used to turn the tide in a firefight.