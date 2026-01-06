Asus ROG put a flipping hologram on the side of its beefiest gaming PC – and it looks bananas

The ROG G1000 won't be stealthy

Max Freeman-Mills's avatar
By
published
in News
Asus ROG G1000
(Image credit: Asus)

I'm pretty sure I'm on firm ground when I say that it's not an easy time to make your gaming hardware stand out right now. While the days of flashy RGB light arrangements aren't truly behind us, it looks like more and more gamers want hardware that blends in and doesn't scream "gamer" from the rooftops.

Erm, well, nobody got that memo to Asus ROG this year, because its newly-announced G1000 PC, unveiled at CES, features just about the maddest design feature I've seen on a PC in years: a full-blown hologram on the side.

Max Freeman-Mills
Max Freeman-Mills
Staff Writer, Tech

Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.