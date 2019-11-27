Best sex toys 2019: introducing the wonderful world of sex toys

The time when the only sex toy options were a dildo, a vibrator or perhaps a pair of fluffy handcuffs is a dusty, distant memory.

The sex toy market in 2019 is a colourful, imaginative, dynamic place with new designs and ideas for men, women and couples who want to play solo or together.

And sexual wellness is no longer discussed in embarrassed whispers but talked about openly and freely, whatever your age, orientation or desires.

With thousands of products flooding the sex toy market, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. Here’s our guide to picking the best sex toy for you…

The best sex toys to buy now

(Image credit: Lovehoney)

1. Lovehoney Butt Tingler Good vibrations from this beginner butt plug Specifications Length: 5 inches Insertable Length: 3.5 inches Circumference: 3.5 inches Battery: 1 x AAA Reasons to buy + Vibrating options + Smooth and soft

For those yet to explore the intense sensations of anal play, Lovehoney’s Butt Tingler is a petite, smoothly curved bulb that makes a perfect starter toy.

If desired, the Tingler can also provide good vibrations as it can be used as a battery-powered bullet with three speeds and seven different patterns.

The T-shaped flared end will ensure that there’s no risk of a red-faced trip to A&E but, remember, always use a lube when using anal toys to keep play safe.

(Image credit: Je Joue Ami)

2. Je Joue Ami Kegel Set Keep fit while having fun Specifications Beginner: weight 47g, 4.3 inch girth Intermediate: weight 78g, 3.9 inch girth Advanced: weight 106g, 3.6 inch girth Circumference: 4.25 inches Length: 3.5 inches Material: Silicone

Kegel balls are essential for women’s sexual wellness. These small, weighted balls once inserted in the vagina are designed to strengthen pelvic floor muscles while simultaneously stimulating pleasant sensations.

This trio come in varying weights. Once inserted, Kegel muscles grip the balls to keep them in position thus exercising the pelvic floor. You will naturally progress to the heavier weight as your muscles strengthen.

Je Joue’s Ami set is made with body-safe silicone, which is beautifully soft. The balls are vegan and we found the ergonomic retrieval loops made taking these little balls out nice and easy.

(Image credit: Dominix)

3. Dominix Cock Ring A cock ring for those who like heavy metal Specifications Diameter: 1.75 inches Material: Stainless steel Weight: 163g Reasons to buy + Long lasting + Heavy weight

Most cock rings are made from stretchy rubber and are easy to pull on and off. Dominix’s stainless steel hoop, however, is an altogether more weighty experience.

Once in position, tucked behind the testicles, the smooth surface and weight of the ring pushes the genitals forward creating a significant effect on the look, feel and duration of the erection.

This ring is designed for those who already have some experience as putting it on takes some dexterity at first but users swear by the intensity of the experience and once worn, never regretted.

(Image credit: WevVibe)

4. We-Vibe Unite 2 It takes two to tango Specifications Circumference: 3 inches Length: 3 inches Insertable length: 2.5 inches Power: USB rechargeable Material: Silicone

We-Vibe specialises in sex toys for couples and the Unite 2 is the latest in its vibrators designed for two.

Unite 2 is inserted during sex to add intensity to the orgasm, and for hands-free clitoral and penis stimulation. Its non-intimidating size and smooth texture makes it easy to insert and incredibly comfortable to wear.

There are nine vibrating patterns, which can be operated either by pressing the button on the front of the vibrator or by your partner using the remote control.

An easy, fun way to enjoy sex toy play with your partner, just don’t over-lube this delicate toy.

(Image credit: Fleshlight)

5. Fleshlight Flight Pilot Male Masturbator A male masturbator designed to send you skywards Specifications Canal diameter: 0.5 inches Sleeve length: 6.5 inches Reasons to buy + Realistic feel + Adjustable suction

At this juncture we could easily make a joke about joining the mile-high club. But we will resist…

Instead we will let you know about the textured canal of the Fleshlight, which is lined with ridges and bumps for a realistic feel. The suction can be intensified or lessened via the twist base.

The Fleshlight is a best seller as it’s a good-quality sex toy with an ergonomically designed exterior that’s easy to hold. It’s also pretty discreet making it a good travel partner. It can be used hands free with the Fleshlight Hands-Free Adaptor, purchased separately.

(Image credit: 50 Shades of Grey)

6. Fifty Shades of Grey Greedy Girl Specifications Length: 9.5 inches Insertable length: 5.5 inches Circumference: 4.75 inches Power: USB rechargeable Material: Silicone Reasons to buy + Optional vibrations

Inspired by the sexual adventures of Fifty Shades of Grey’s Anastasia Steele, this range of sex toys has proved to be nearly as popular as the books.

The Greedy Girl is named as such as this vibrator has two motors, one in the shaft and one in the ‘rabbit ears’ designed for clitoral stimulation.

There are 15 speeds and patterns, which is more than many vibrators. Yes, greedy. It’s also sturdy and we were impressed by the power of the vibrations. The texture of the toy feels luxurious, too.