Best compression tights for men 2019: only the best running tights and gym leggings for all fitness enthusiasts

We rounded up the best running and workout compression tights for men in one handy list below. These running and workout leggings represent the latest tech in fitness and can provide you with all the support you need during your exercise sessions.

As the weather gets colder, it is advised to be extra careful when you exercise outside. Wearing an extra base layer, like compression tights or tops, can not only improve your comfort levels significantly, but they can also prevent injuries more efficiently by keeping your muscles warmer and oxygenated during your runs and workouts.

The best compression tights are without a doubt the Inov8 Race Elite running tights, which support you in all the right places as well as being super comfortable.

If you are planning on spending a fair amount of time outside during winter and don't mind spending a little extra cash on a pair of compression tights, choose the Gore Wear R7 Windstopper running tights. These tights are windproof and water repellent, as well as having three pockets to store all your keys/gels/lucky charms.

Should you want to spend more time in the gym than outside, choose the Under Armour Rush graphic compression leggings. They were engineered for strength and HIIT training and are made out of Celliant performance fabric.

Why should I wear compression tights?

For one, compression tights provide a wider range of movement. You wouldn't want to feel restrained during running or exercising and thanks to the stretch fabric used in most compression tights, you may even improve your stride and running cadence.

Compression tights can also reduce muscle soreness, since they keep your muscles warm and tight. This can potentially reduce injuries too, although that being said, you should still do your warm up set in the gym and stretches before your runs.

Wearing compression garments can also help you get through high-performance training and races easier, reducing the perceived load on you. You will feel more energised during and less exhausted after your sessions.

They also promote blood flow and therefore increase the amount of oxygen your muscles get during workouts, further reducing muscle fatigue.

Wearing compression tights can also improve strength recovery.

The best compression tights for men, in order



(Image credit: Inov8)

1. Inov8 Race Elite running tights The best all-rounder Specifications Weight: 176 grams Material: Main body: 62% Polyamide / 38% Elastane; Calf panel: 89% Polyamide / 11% Spandex Reasons to buy + Very comfortable + Great quality Reasons to avoid - No side pockets Check Walmart

No need to put sun cream on your legs when you train in the Inov8 Race Elite running tights thanks to its UPF 50+ protection.

The high back waist is lined with a gripper tape so the tights won't roll off you, even if you are busy climbing mountains in your Terraultra G 260.

The Inov8 Race Elite delivers outstanding freedom of movement as well as being supportive and comfortable. It also sports a rear pocket for keys/phone and thanks to the ankle zips it's super easy to peel the tights off you once you finished the training.

(Image credit: Gore)

2. Gore Wear R7 Windstopper running tights The weatherproof choice Specifications Material: Shell face – 92% Polyester / 8% Elastane; Shell backer – 92% Polyester / 8% Elastane – Stretch fabric 80% Polyamide / 20% Elastane Reasons to buy + Water repellent + Breathable + Fully windproof Reasons to avoid - Steep price Check Walmart

Gore is famous for their rugged, weatherproof products so there are high expectations for the R7 Windstopper. The R7 delivers on all fronts, but you have to pay top dollars for this all bells and whistles running tights.

The R7 Windstopper – as the name suggests – is totally windproof, breathable and water repellent, seriously limiting the range of excuses you can make for skipping a training day.

It also has one rear and two front pockets, making it easier to store all your isotonic gels for your runs.

The Gore R7 Windstopper is extremely comfortable and has foldable cuffs, which can turn these full length running tights to 7/8 tights in seconds. The mix of materials used for the R7 wicks the moisture away and keeps you dry and cosy during exercising.

Should it not be for the the high price, the R7 would be right on the top of this list.

(Image credit: Under Armour)

3. Under Armour Rush graphic compression leggings Your new best gym buddy Specifications Material: 84% Polyester/16% Elastane Reasons to buy + Great for gym sessions Reasons to avoid - Some gimmicky features Check Walmart

According to Under Armour "as your body emits energy, the mineral-infused fabric absorbs and reflects it back into tissues and muscles, improving endurance and strength". Whether this is actually the case or not, we don't know, but these are some comfortable compression leggings for sure.

Made out of performance fabric Celliant, the UA Rush is tough and lightweight, with all the performance benefits of UA Compression. The bonded seems eliminate irritation and chafing and the mesh panels improve breathability.

Mainly recommended for your gym sessions, the UA Rush will serve you well in your runs too.

(Image credit: Asics)

4. Asics Leg Balance Tight 2 Japanese precision running tights Specifications Material: 78% Polyester / 22% Spandex Reasons to buy + Engineered for runners Check Walmart

Asics is well known among runners for its running shoes but they also manufacture other running gear, like compression running tights. As expected, the Asics Leg Balance Tight 2 is packed with technology to make you a more efficient runner.

Thanks to the updated Core and Leg Balance technologies, the Balance Tight 2 will not only help you go farther without chafing, it also has added calf support. There is even an internal drop in pocket for keys and other small items.

The fabric used is quick-drying and moisture wicking and also sports mesh compression panelling. Be safe and be seen on your runs with the reflective detailing around the calves.

(Image credit: Adidas)

5. Adidas Alphaskin Parley 3/4 tights Made out of upcycled ocean plastic Specifications Material: 85% recycled polyester / 15% elastane interlock Reasons to buy + Uses plastic collected in the oceans + Unique design Reasons to avoid - Looks is not for everyone Check Amazon

The Adidas Alphaskin Parley 3/4 tights were designed with the ocean in mind.

This not only means that some of the yarn features Parley Ocean Plastic which is made from recycled waste, intercepted from beaches and coastal communities before it reaches the ocean.

It also means that the tights were designed to imitate the fluidity of water. These compression tights wrap around your large muscle groups, giving you a locked-in feel as you train.

The Adidas Alphaskin Parley 3/4 tights use fabric that's lightweight and sweat-wicking with built-in UV protection.

Rest assured that you won't bump into someone wearing the same tights; the dying technique used makes no two pieces exactly the same.

(Image credit: Nike)

6. Nike Power Tech running tights Specifications Material: Body: Dri-FIT 85% polyester/15% elastane; Mesh at interior waistband: Dri-FIT 81% polyester/19% elastane; Mesh panels: Dri-FIT 80% polyester/20% elastane. Reasons to buy + Dri-FIT technology + Sweat-vented internal pocket $67.77 View at Amazon

The Nike Power Tech running tights are exactly what you'd expect from the sports equipment giant, delivering spot-on running experience and loaded with tech.

The Dri-Fit technology wicks sweat away from your body to help keep you dry and comfortable. The ankle zip makes the tights easy to take on and off, lets you customise ventilation, and is lined with fabric for smooth comfort.

It even has a zip pocket on the back-right of the hip has a vapour barrier to guard items from sweat. No need to worry about your phone getting all sweaty in your pocket.