Best Fleshlight 2019: including the best Tenga toy for men

Fleshlights, or to give them at least one of their non-branded names, male masturbation aids, are the most popular sex toy for men, and for good reason. There's nothing closer to simulating penetrative sex, which is why the best Fleshlights sell by the bucket load.

Whether it's exploring a specific fantasy, helping to increase staying power, playing with a partner or just having a good time solo, a fleshlight is the perfect sex toy for men – and there's something out there for every man.

They're discrete (the name comes from their outward similarity to a flashlight) and surprisingly sturdy and long lasting. Some can even be used with condoms.

Meet the best sex toys of the year

Or the best vibrators

And stock up on the best condoms too

Choosing the best Fleshlight

Undoubtedly, choice number one is what you want to feel; among the best Fleshlight masturbation aids are those moulded for straight and for gay sex, replicating a whole host of wonderful experiences. Look at the texture of the inner sleeve, the tightness of the outer, and the length to ensure you get something that suits the penis in question.

Cleaning is an obvious concern, but this usually isn't an issue no matter which brand you choose. Remove the sleeve from the outer shell, run hot water through it, and let it dry – that's it.

There's more you can do, though: Fleshlight's Renewing Powder helps reduce the tacky feeling of the Superskin material after washing, and specialist cleaners like Fleshlight's own Fleshwash Sex Toy Cleaner are good for a thorough wash – don't use soap.

Even with the best Fleshlights, you'll need a little lubricant to make everything work well. Pick up something water-based (anything else can damage the sleeve) and apply liberally inside, outside, and on the penis. It's also worth warming the insert before use, and while you can get specialist tools for this, letting it rest for a while in warm water is usually enough.

The best fleshlights to buy now

(Image credit: Fleshlight)

1. Fleshlight Flight: Pilot The best Fleshlight for everyone Reasons to buy + Super-soft inner + Stealth packaging + Universal opening + Adjustable suction Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Our top pick for the best Fleshlight is a best-seller and for very good reason. The company has taken its original model and refined every aspect, starting from the super-discrete outer and working all the way through. The feel of the inner is softer than before, with a uniquely textured canal which promises some interesting experiences.

Clear material and a non-anatomical opening means this is more the stuff of your fantasies than a replication of anything real – it's suitable for any man, whatever their tastes. And there's plenty of room for experimentation, with a twist base which can alter the level of suction as you play.

(Image credit: Thust)

2. Thrust Pro Ultra Zoey The best Fleshlight for beginners Reasons to buy + Great price + Highly varied canal + Quick adjustments + Vibrator compatible Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Reasonably priced it may be, but Thrust's super-soft vagina masturbator is highly popular, and a great first step if you're not yet ready to invest in the more expensive best Fleshlights on offer.

In addition to the varied canal, which is packed with bumps and ridges, there's a small hole on the side of the outer casing which can be covered to quickly increase suction, and space at the base of the sleeve itself for a bullet vibrator if you're taking things to the next level.

Do note, though, that there's no lube included, so you'll need to pick some up.

(Image credit: Fleshlight)

3. Fleshlight Go Torque A superb Fleshlight for partner play Reasons to buy + Translucent materials + Distinct sections + More compact + Adjustable suction Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Amongst the most accommodating male sex toys around, with a generous 9 inches of length to its bumpy canal, the frosted, translucent Torque is absolutely perfect for a little partner play given that it offers an exciting view of what's going on inside.

Unlike many, there are a number of individual sections all along its sleeve, offering distinct sensations depending on how far you take it.

That see-through case isn't, by design, the most discreet (you'll want to hide it well when not in use) although it's a tad smaller than most.

The transparent inner, with a tight gender-free 5mm opening which Fleshlight describes as 'cyclonic', is still made of Fleshlight's much-loved SuperSkin material so you won't be losing any sensation.

(Image credit: Tenga)

4. Tenga Flip Hole A Fleshlight rival that's good for varied masturbation Reasons to buy + Complex interior + Easy to clean + Extra pressure buttons + Various textures Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Available in a range of colours with varying textures and tightness (with the Black, the tightest, noted as perhaps a little too snug for many), Tenga's Flip Hole is a slightly different take on the standard formula.

The whole case flips open for cleaning and to give you a clear view of what lurks inside, and when it's clipped shut there's a series of buttons on the hard outer case. Squeeze them in use, and they can help increase pressure on certain key areas.

(Image credit: Fleshlight)

5. Fleshlight Quickshot Vantage The best Fleshlight for travel use Reasons to buy + Works well with a partner + Multiple modes + Open-ended + Reversible Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Deviating from the standard form factor, Fleshlight's Quickshot is an open-ended device that's much smaller and perfect for travel.

You can leave one cap on and use it in the same way as a traditional fleshlight, with varying suction depending on how tight the end cap is applied, but remove both and it becomes much more flexible.

Flip it over to vary the way it feels, remove the outer ring for a looser experience, or really take advantage of the shorter straight-through inner canal when playing with a partner.

(Image credit: Fleshlight)

6. Fleshlight Girls & Fleshjack Boys A Fleshlight with interchangeable sleeves Reasons to buy + Realistic outers + Option of vagina or anus + Varied inner experiences + Switchable inners Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you're looking for something truly anatomical, Fleshlight has the answer. The company has licensed and moulded realistic replicas of many porn stars, both men and women, and applied them to their traditional structure.

Each of these, in addition to that true-to-life outer, carries a one of a vast array of unique inner canals for a different experience. Fleshlight also sells just the inners on their own, if you're interested in creating a collection.

If a fleshlight is your route to indulging a fantasy, there's a host of names on offer, so whether it's Riley Reid and Alexis Texas or Kevin Warhol and Brent Corrigan, you'll find someting – or someone – to suit.