Best essential oils 2019: the top essential oils to relax and soothe you

The best essential oils are used in aromatherapy and other wellness practices to help people relax, de-stress, sleep better and much more. Despite their popularity in Ancient Egypt (apparently Cleopatra was a fan), the essential oils boom has only really taken off over in the past few years.

Before you dismiss aromatherapy as hippyish nonsense, take heed of the different purposes these nature-derived oils can serve up for your wellbeing. Much in the same way that herbs and spices have crept into medicine for centuries, the best essential oils have long been adopted as part of a general wellbeing regimen.

Remember, if you are experiencing health issues, speak to your GP to discover what treatment you may need and what help might be available to you.

For example, most of us know that lavender is used as a relaxation aid to promote better sleep, and that tea-tree oil has superb antibacterial properties.

Once you open your eyes to the world of essential oils, you’ll notice that they’re everywhere – in ointments, gels, perfumes, candles and pillow sprays. There are a host of essential oil diffusers you can buy to make the most of them too.

New to this wonderful smelling world? No problem, as we’ve rounded up the best essential oils for a variety of uses. Generally speaking, organic essential oils are of a superior quality and should also be favoured, budget allowing. But there are some surprisingly powerful and affordable options here too...

1. Aēsop Isabelle Essential Oil The best essential oil for use with oil burners Reasons to buy + Trusted essential oil brand + Plant-based ingredients + Great for clearing your mind Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Need to refocus your mind and find clarity? This is the best essential oil for you, and a great choice when you're meditating or finding a few moments to be more mindful throughout your day.

Australian essential oils brand Aēsop is well-established in this arena, and uses only purely plant-based ingredients. No wonder Aēsop essential oils smell so damn heavenly.

Case in point is this ultra-fresh-smelling Isabelle Oil, which blends spearmint with rosemary – a perfect concoction to aid clear thinking and to refocus your mind. Simply add it to your oil burner and let it work its magic on your stressed, overloaded brain.

2. Neal’s Yard Lavender English Organic Essential Oil The best essential oil for aiding relaxation and better sleep Reasons to buy + Soothing lavender scent + Good for your bedtime routine + A little goes a long way Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Believed to have sedative qualities, lavender is used by professional aromatherapy practitioners to reduce feelings of anxiety and stress, and to aid relaxation for better sleep and peace of mind. No wonder it appears in so many wellness products.

This Neal’s Yard formula is one of the brand's best-selling essential oils, and has been steam-distilled from the flowers and leaves of Hampshire-grown lavender. You can either inhale it - always read the instructions before doing so - or mix some into your bath oil for a relaxing or pre-bed soak in the tub.

Remember, if you are experiencing symptoms of anxiety, stress or issues sleeping, speak to your GP and seek their advice about what treatment or support you might need.

3. Muji Cedarwood Essential Oil This essential oil has a deeply woody fragrance Reasons to buy + Affordable + Works with aroma diffusers Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Muji does a great line of affordable essential oils, which they sell alongside their own Aroma Diffuser. There are lots of aromas to choose from, including lime, eucalyptus, pine and, our personal favourite, Cedar.

Steam distilled from the the American Cedarwood Virginian tree, this heady essential oil is described as having ‘balsamic undertones’ and a ‘comforting, passionate effect’. Sounds good to us.

4. Neom Organics London Perfect Peace Essential Oil The best essential oil for finding peace of mind Reasons to buy + A potent blend of 25 oils + Leading name in wellness Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Blending a whopping 25 pure essential oils, including pine, myrrh and lime peel, this intoxicating scent is designed to mellow you out – especially when incorporated into a warm bath or therapeutic massage at home.

Neom pride themselves on cooking up fragrances that boost your wellbeing and mood, with the helping hand of 100% natural ingredients, and this one’s a beauty.

5. Tisserand Muscle Ease Bath Oil A stunning essential oils packed bath oil for easing tired muscles Reasons to buy + Uplifting scent + Versatile in its use Today's Best Deals $14.90 View at Amazon

Tisserand have been a key players in the essential oil game since 1974, and top-notch ingredients are at the heart of their brand. Relieve those achy, overworked joints and muscles by splashing a few drops of this blend into your bath...

Invigorating ginger meets refreshing lemongrass and uplifting rosemary, all to create a replenishing tonic for both the body and mind.

6. Ren Atlantic Kelp And Microalgae Body Oil A sumptuous body oil for aiding post-workout recovery Reasons to buy + Locks in moisture + Tones skin + Helps to relax muscles Today's Best Deals $30 View at Amazon

For a spot of post-workout pampering, look no further than this Anti-Fatigue Toning Body Oil by iconic British skincare brand Ren, which is rich with oceanic ingredients like kelp extract, microalgae oil and red algae extract.

Collectively this powerhouse body oil replenishes skin, locks in moisture and works towards toning skin and relaxing muscles. One to throw in your gym bag.

7. Kiehls Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil Herbal Concentrate The best essential oil blend in facial oil form Reasons to buy + Highly nourishing + Created to calm stressed skin Today's Best Deals $49 View at Macy's

Kiehls have been doing their thing, pharmaceutically speaking, since 1851, so we trust that they know a thing or two about good skincare. A dedication to old apothecary-style, natural ingredients has led to some curious pairings – this facial oil blends Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil with Green Oregano Oil.

Intended for ‘skin prone to blemishes, visible redness and discomfort’, this lightweight concoction strives to calm stressed skin.

8. Cowshed Indulge Bath & Body Oil Reasons to buy + A luxury bath and body oil + Smells divine + Nourishing for your skin Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Cowshed is one of the UK’s go-to spa brands, founded deep in rural Somerset by the same brains behind Soho House. This feminine bath and body oil is fragranced with Madagascan Ylang Ylang, Moroccan Rose, Indian Palmarosa, French Lavender and Linden Blossom.

This essential oil blend is devised to soften and relax you. Plus, the pretty packaging boosts its credentials as a gorgeous gift to give at any time of year, especially for anyone who wants to nourish their wellbeing.