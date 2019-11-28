Best condoms 2019: including lubricated, vegan, thinnest, and ace for her

When you're shopping for the best condom for contraceptive purposes or for safe sex, finding the right one is vital. Put aside all pride; a condom that doesn't fit the penis perfectly – be it too snug or too loose – increases the risk of it breaking or falling off.

A condom which fits doesn't just increase its effectiveness, it takes the worry away from sex and makes things that much more pleasurable as a result. Pleasure should always be the key word.

You shouldn't just be looking for a condom: this is a chance to find something special, and something that can make sex more enjoyable. You'll probably need to experiment before you find the right one for you – we're sure that won't be too much of a chore.

Meet the best sex toys of the year

Then acquaint yourself with the best vibrators

Choosing the best condom

While there's nothing stopping you from using any one condom in all number of situations, selecting the best condom for the job is important. Your primary consideration should be yourself, your partner, and what you both want to get out of sex.

If the condom is there as a simple contraceptive, a thin and ultra-sensitive condom might benefit the individual with a penis more; consider something more textured to increase pleasure for both parties.

Anal sex demands a slightly stronger construction and increased lube – and do be careful to select something flavour-free to avoid irritating those slightly more sensitive areas. Don't forget you can always add more lube.

And if you're engaging in a fresh encounter, it's sensible to use a condom for oral sex too. Flavoured condoms aren't just a gimmick – lubricant can taste absolutely awful, so pack something you can stomach.

The best condoms to buy now

(Image credit: Skyn)

1. Skyn Intense Feel The best condom for a skin-like sensation Reasons to buy + Non-latex material + Smooth lubricant + Wave pattern with dots + Straight fit Today's Best Deals $10.73 View at Amazon

Latex condoms are not universal. Some people have a severe allergy to the stretchy stuff, so Skyn's super-thin polyisoprene construction – which retains the same level of protection against STIs and pregnancy without the latex – may be the only choice for those who can't use anything else.

Allergy or not, though, that material feels significantly softer and, yes, more skin-like than standard latex, which means these might appeal to those who just don't like the feel of regular condoms.

There's a stack of varieties on offer, including a Large variant and an extra lubricated version, but we'd suggest trying the Intense Feel to really take advantage of that advanced material.

(Image credit: Hanx)

2. Hanx A vegan condom designed to boost her pleasure Reasons to buy + Completely vegan latex + No extra additives + Classy attitude + Great smell Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Most latex condoms include casein, a milk derivative which helps soften the latex; Hanx switches this out for thistle extract, which means its contoured condoms are certified vegan. There's no spermicide, no parabens, and a clean scent that covers up the off-putting smell of latex.

Extra credit, too, for their neutral packaging and grown-up attitude, switching out the randy masculinity of many brands for something much more refined and designed to make women feel good. You can set up a subscription to make sure you never run out – another big plus, if you ask us.

(Image credit: TheyFit/MyOne)

3. TheyFit / MyOne The best condom for getting the right fit Reasons to buy + Custom-sized in length and width + Online fitting process + Discrete wrapping + Very comfortable Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

It's estimated that only 12% of people with a penis are using condoms that actually fit properly. TheyFit offers up 66 individual sizes depending on length and width, and will guide you through the fitting process (which doesn't necessarily have to be done solo...) to ensure you find the right size, whether it's bigger, smaller, or somewhere in between.

With the company acquired in 2017 by Karex, the TheyFit branding is now transitioning to that of similar US brand MyONE Perfect Fit – it's the same product. Do note, though, that these use a silicon lubricant, which can be an irritant for some people.

(Image credit: Durex)

4. Durex Mutual Climax The best condoms for evening things up Reasons to buy + Benzocaine lube + Extravagant texturing + A whole lot of fun + Easy to apply Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

It is a fact that we can't always stay in sync with our partners, and there's no magic bullet for that. Working together to find that balance is a fun but sometimes frustrating experience.

If you're looking to line things up a little better, these easy-on condoms pack a double dose of help: they're ribbed and dotted to help stimulate the vagina, and they pack Durex's Performa, a benzocaine-infused lubricant which can help slightly numb the penis to delay climax. The rest is down to you.

(Image credit: LELO )

5. LELO Hex The best condom for closeness Reasons to buy + Thin, next-gen construction + Water-based lube + Deals with breaks well + Larger option Today's Best Deals $9.90 View at Amazon

Inspired by the super-strong structure of graphene, Swedish brand LELO has produced the water-lubricated Hex as a unique combination of strength and thinness – and if there is a break anywhere in the condom, the hexagonal web will contain it to a single panel.

Slimmer than most in more than one respect (some report that the standard Hex runs a little tighter than most brands), there's a second option for those with slightly more girth: the Hex Respect XL is 10% larger but still just as thin.

(Image credit: Passante)

6. Pasante Extra Great for when you need an extra-tough condom Reasons to buy + 1mm thick walls + Extra-lubed + Well sized + Hard to break Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

When you need a little additional protection and strength, a thicker condom is the best condom for you. Pasante's Extras are average-sized, so you shouldn't have any problem getting them to fit, but they're also a full 1mm thick, meaning they're suitable for extra-vigorous activity and great for worry-free anal sex.

Don't think you'll lose too much sensation; there's extra non-spermicidal silicone lubricant on board for maximum feel – if you need to add more, just make sure it's water-based to avoid degrading the latex.