Best clay pigeon shooting gear and tech to buy 2015

Ultimate Welly: Muckboot Arctic Sport

Anyone worth their salt attends a shoot sporting their Hunters, but the new game in town is MuckBoots. The rugged simplicity and extreme warmth are winning fans from all sports of life. These Arctic Sport boots feature fleece lining and thermal instep linings for the ultimate in snuggery (good to minus 40 degrees centigrade), while of course remaining 100% waterproof and flexible thanks to the 8mm neoprene upper and rugged outsole.

£100 | Muckboot

