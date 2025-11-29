This winter jacket deal is almost too good to be true at 60% off in The Mountain People’s Black Friday sale
£200 off Picture Organic's slope-ready outer shell? Yes, please!
I love it when I come across clothing deals that are A) genuinely a good offer and B) come in all sizes. This is the case with Picture Organic's U55 jacket, which is currently 60% off, selling for a mere £131.60 in The Mountain People's webstore.
The Picture Organic U55 Jacket is one of those winter shells that easily swings between a week in the mountains and everyday winter life back home.
The U55 is designed for winter in all its forms: big days on the slopes, wet and windy days in town, and everything in between. For this price, it's the ultimate Black Friday bargain!
It’s built around a highly capable 2-layer DryPlay membrane that delivers 20K/20K waterproofing and breathability, giving you enough protection for proper resort skiing and snowboarding while still letting heat and moisture escape when you’re working hard.
Fully taped seams, a PFC-free water-repellent coating and waterproof zips round out the weatherproofing, making the jacket feel far more technical than its current price suggests.
Inside, a combination of Coremax and Thermal Dry lining adds warmth without making the jacket overly bulky, so you can still layer up underneath depending on conditions.
The fit is regular and easy-moving, with an adjustable hood that’s designed to work over a helmet. When you’re pushing the pace, pit-zip vents help regulate temperature quickly, and the Lycra wrist gaiters, adjustable cuffs and drawcord hem all help seal out snow on colder days.
As a ski jacket, it’s reassuringly practical with a dedicated ski-pass pocket, internal and external storage for gloves and goggles, and even a built-in goggle wipe.
The snow skirt and jacket-to-pant interface make it a reliable choice for powder days, stopping flakes from creeping in where they’re not welcome.
But the clean styling and recycled polyester shell also make it a strong everyday winter option if you just want something warm, waterproof and sustainably made for the school run, the commute or weekend hikes.
