I didn’t know I needed these winter boots until I spotted them in the Black Friday Sale for 60% off

There is a very unfortunate side-effect of looking at deals for weeks, which is precisely what I do throughout November. When you find a genuinely good deal, you stop thinking about whether you need it or not. It's like your mind detaches itself from reality, and you only exist in the weird and wonderful world of offers.

This is exactly what happened to me when I spotted the Sorel Caribou boots on sale at Ellis Brigham. These cosy boots are currently 60% off, and they look just the kind of winter footwear that will last for years to come. And, you know, for £64, they are a proper bargain basement price!

The Sorel Caribou Street boots lean heavily into the brand’s heritage: waterproof full-grain leather uppers, a sealed construction and a hand-crafted vulcanised rubber shell form the core of their weather protection.

Inside, you get a warm, insulated lining designed to trap heat on bitter winter days, paired with a soft collar that helps keep snow out and warmth in.

Underfoot, the chunky rubber outsole delivers the kind of grip you want on slush, ice and compacted snow, giving the boots a reassuringly planted feel. They’re built to take a beating, with a rugged construction that’s meant to last for years, not seasons.

Many owners highlight how warm and dry their feet stay even in heavy snow, with one reviewer describing them as “brilliantly insulated and completely waterproof in real winter weather.”

Others comment on how durable they feel, noting that “they’re built like tanks and hold up year after year.” The removable inner liner also gets frequent mentions for its cosy feel and practicality.

The main caveat is the weight, with some buyers pointing out they’re on the heavier, chunkier side, but most agree that the trade-off is worth it for the level of winter protection they offer.