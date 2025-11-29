Ellis Brigham is having an Arc'teryx blowout sale with up to 40% off – including a hidden-gem winter jacket
I'm sure you have noticed by now, but Black Friday is here. Today is slightly darker Saturday – I'm sure there is an official name for the day after Black Friday, but I can't be bothered to look it up – and like many of us, I expected some excellent offers to drop.
Shop all Arc'teryx deals in Ellis Brigham's Black Friday sale
Sadly, most deals worth mentioning have already dropped a week prior to Black Friday – boo hoo. Well, that was the case until I discovered that Ellis Brigham's having a blast of an Arc'teryx sale, with over 100 items on offer.
('The Mountain People' are also having a massive Patagonia sale, in case you're interested.)
The item I'd recommend most from the sale is the Atom Insulated Jacket, which I wear pretty often these days. This is a superb mid-layer that works perfectly well when it's kind of cold but not freezing. The Atom isn't waterproof as such, but I can attest that it can withstand a light drizzle.
Of course, there are plenty more deals to choose from, with some items discounted as much as 40%. Sadly, not all items are that cheap, but you can get at least 20% off Alpha and Beta jackets. Below are my top picks from the sale – if you want more, click or tap on the link above.
A lightweight, packable insulated classic with Coreloft warmth that works as a standalone jacket or under a shell for hiking, camping or belaying
Durable yet stretchy Polartec Power Stretch Pro gives this hoody the perfect mix of warmth, breathability and freedom of movement for hikes or everyday layers – currently 40% off!
A waterproof 3-layer GORE-TEX shell with lightweight, abrasion-resistant Hadron fabric and helmet-compatible hood. Save £90!
Built for brutal winters: 750-fill goose down + GORE-TEX waterproofing deliver serious warmth and weather protection for everyday cold-weather wear – now £140 cheaper than RRP.
A hardcore 3-layer GORE-TEX Pro shell with reinforced high-wear zones, helmet-ready StormHood and venting pit zips. This don’t-mess-with-weather jacket is now 20% off
A durable, PFC-free waterproof shell with GORE-TEX 3-layer ePE, breathable C-Knit backing and a low-profile StormHood.
