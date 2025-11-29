Ellis Brigham is having an Arc'teryx blowout sale with up to 40% off – including a hidden-gem winter jacket

I'm sure you have noticed by now, but Black Friday is here. Today is slightly darker Saturday – I'm sure there is an official name for the day after Black Friday, but I can't be bothered to look it up – and like many of us, I expected some excellent offers to drop.

Sadly, most deals worth mentioning have already dropped a week prior to Black Friday – boo hoo. Well, that was the case until I discovered that Ellis Brigham's having a blast of an Arc'teryx sale, with over 100 items on offer.

('The Mountain People' are also having a massive Patagonia sale, in case you're interested.)

The item I'd recommend most from the sale is the Atom Insulated Jacket, which I wear pretty often these days. This is a superb mid-layer that works perfectly well when it's kind of cold but not freezing. The Atom isn't waterproof as such, but I can attest that it can withstand a light drizzle.

Of course, there are plenty more deals to choose from, with some items discounted as much as 40%. Sadly, not all items are that cheap, but you can get at least 20% off Alpha and Beta jackets. Below are my top picks from the sale – if you want more, click or tap on the link above.