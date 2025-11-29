Ellis Brigham is having an Arc'teryx blowout sale with up to 40% off – including a hidden-gem winter jacket

I'm sure you have noticed by now, but Black Friday is here. Today is slightly darker Saturday – I'm sure there is an official name for the day after Black Friday, but I can't be bothered to look it up – and like many of us, I expected some excellent offers to drop.

Sadly, most deals worth mentioning have already dropped a week prior to Black Friday – boo hoo. Well, that was the case until I discovered that Ellis Brigham's having a blast of an Arc'teryx sale, with over 100 items on offer.

Of course, there are plenty more deals to choose from, with some items discounted as much as 40%. Sadly, not all items are that cheap, but you can get at least 20% off Alpha and Beta jackets. Below are my top picks from the sale – if you want more, click or tap on the link above.

Arc'teryx Atom Insulated Jacket (Women's)
Save £48
Arc'teryx Atom Insulated Jacket (Women's): was £240 now £192 at Ellis Brigham
A lightweight, packable insulated classic with Coreloft warmth that works as a standalone jacket or under a shell for hiking, camping or belaying

Arc'teryx Kyanite Hoodie (Women's)
Save £64
Arc'teryx Kyanite Hoodie (Women's): was £160 now £96 at Ellis Brigham
Durable yet stretchy Polartec Power Stretch Pro gives this hoody the perfect mix of warmth, breathability and freedom of movement for hikes or everyday layers – currently 40% off!

Arc'teryx Alpha Lightweight GORE-TEX Jacket (Men's)
Save £90
Arc'teryx Alpha Lightweight GORE-TEX Jacket (Men's): was £450 now £360 at Ellis Brigham
A waterproof 3-layer GORE-TEX shell with lightweight, abrasion-resistant Hadron fabric and helmet-compatible hood. Save £90!

Arc'teryx Patera Parka Jacket (Women's)
Save £140
Arc'teryx Patera Parka Jacket (Women's): was £700 now £560 at Ellis Brigham
Built for brutal winters: 750-fill goose down + GORE-TEX waterproofing deliver serious warmth and weather protection for everyday cold-weather wear – now £140 cheaper than RRP.

Arc'teryx Beta AR StormHood GORE-TEX Jacket
Save £110
Arc'teryx Beta AR StormHood GORE-TEX Jacket: was £550 now £440 at Ellis Brigham
A hardcore 3-layer GORE-TEX Pro shell with reinforced high-wear zones, helmet-ready StormHood and venting pit zips. This don’t-mess-with-weather jacket is now 20% off

Arc'teryx Beta GORE-TEX Jacket (Men's)
Save £70
Arc'teryx Beta GORE-TEX Jacket (Men's): was £350 now £280 at Ellis Brigham
A durable, PFC-free waterproof shell with GORE-TEX 3-layer ePE, breathable C-Knit backing and a low-profile StormHood.

Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

