Best Bike Games: Prepare for Moto GP with top two-wheeled titles

By Michael Sawh
1/10
Downhill Domination
This PS2 classic brought the adrenaline rush of furious, downhill mountain-bike racing to our screens midway through the last decade. Whilst it was perhaps lacking visually, the sheer fun of flying down an almost vertical slope more than made up for any shortcomings.
Platform: PlayStation 2 | Video: Downhill Domination
2/10
Mat Hoffman Pro BMX 2
Heavily influenced by the success of the early Tony Hawk's Pro Skater games, Mat Hoffman's Pro BMX shares many similarities with its skateboarding cousin. You spend your time pulling off crazy tricks and accomplishing ridiculous tasks in order to unlock new levels. Unfortunately the game hasn't replicated the success of the THPS series, and we haven't seen a version since 2002.
Platforms: Xbox, PlayStation 2, GameCube, Game Boy Advance | Video: Mat Hoffman Pro BMX 2
3/10
MotoGP 2010/11
The most recent edition of Capcom's MotoGP series offers the most authentic version of the sport available on consoles at the moment, offering realistic gameplay, stunning graphics, and a thoroughly enjoyable online mode.
Platforms: Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 | Video: MotoGP 2010/11
4/10
Paperboy
Here is a game that somehow managed to make enjoyable what is essentially a teenage job for thousands. The aim of Paperboy couldn't be more obvious: whilst riding your bike, make sure you deliver the daily newspapers to the right houses, skipping the wrong ones and avoiding obstacles along the way.
Platform: Arcade | Video: Paperboy
5/10
Pro Cycling Manager 2011
Like Football Manager for cycling, PCM lets you take charge of a cycling team, controlling everything from the finances to their tactics in events such as the Tour de France. The annually released title also includes a high-quality real-time race simulator so you can see exactly how your team is doing.
Platform: PC | Video: Pro Cycling Manager 2011
6/10
Prop Cycle
This Namco arcade title sees you piloting a bizarre winged-bicycle through various types of mountainous terrain, with the main objective being to score points by popping huge hot-air balloons along the way, all of which is against the clock.
Platform: Arcade | Video: Prop Cycle
7/10
Road Rash
This classic EA series combined racing with casually assaulting your competitors to create an altogether more enjoyable form of the sport. Unfortunately there hasn't been a console version of the game since Road Rash: Jailbreak was released on the original Playstation back in 1999, but we've still got our fingers crossed.
Platforms: Sega Mega Drive, Atari, Gameboy, N64, PlayStation, Sega Saturn, PC | Video: Road Rash
8/10
SBK: Superbike World Championship 2011
Ubisoft's SBK 2011 is the Superbike rival to Capcom's MotoGP series, and features all the riders, teams and tracks from the 2011 Superbikes season. As a modern day motorbike racing sim, it's certainly up there as one of the best.
Platforms: PlayStation3, Xbox 360, PC | Video: Superbike World Championship 2011
9/10
Stuntman: Ignition
Whilst it is not strictly just a bike game, Stuntman Ignition provides a welcome change from the racing format, and instead puts you firmly in the shoes of a stuntman, as the title suggests. The innovative idea behind this game ensures it makes the list ahead of other biking games, despite the fact that many of the 'scenes' are played from behind the wheel of a car.
Platform: PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 | Video: Stuntman: Ignition
10/10
Wii Sports Resort
As we know, the Wii can bring a more physical approach to sports games, and for those of you lucky enough to have a Wii Cyberbike, the cycling mini-game on Wii Sports Resort felt like a stage of the Tour de France. If you don't own the cyberbike, you have to use your boring old arms to pedal, but the game still maintains its light-hearted appeal.
Platform: Nintendo Wii | Video: Wii Sports Resort