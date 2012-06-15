Best Bike Games: Prepare for Moto GP with top two-wheeled titles

Previous Next 10/10

Wii Sports Resort

As we know, the Wii can bring a more physical approach to sports games, and for those of you lucky enough to have a Wii Cyberbike, the cycling mini-game on Wii Sports Resort felt like a stage of the Tour de France. If you don't own the cyberbike, you have to use your boring old arms to pedal, but the game still maintains its light-hearted appeal.

Platform: Nintendo Wii | Video: Wii Sports Resort

