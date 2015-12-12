10 best Star Wars video games

1/10
The Force Unleashed (PS3/Xbox 360/Wii)
It may boast the whiniest hero to pick up a lightsaber since teenage Anakin Skywalker, but few Star Wars games can hold a torch to the destructive freedom of The Force Unleashed. With a cinematic feel on tap, you can finally use the Force to become a god-like being - whether that be choking stormtroopers to death or ripping Star Destroyers in half with your bare hands.
2/10
Bounty Hunter (PS2/GameCube)
Sure, Jango isn't quite the icon that Boba is, but Papa Fett was still cool enough to bag his own game - and boy, was it a doozy. With Temuera Morrison (Jango Fett) and Leeanna Walsman (Zam Wesell) reprising their roles, Bounty Hunter took that foundation of authenticity and added in a functional jetpack, twin pistols and the power to hunt down bounties dead or alive.
3/10
The Old Republic (PC)
After the eventual demise of the once great Star Wars Galaxies, the gaming world was crying out for a proper MMO to take its place. Following the success of the Knights Of The Old Republic series, Bioware expanded the ancient era like never before and created one of the most exciting (and now free-to-play) games ever made.
4/10
Racer Revenge (PS2)
A racing game in a top ten Star Wars videogame list? Yes! Racer Revenge (the sequel to Star Wars Racer on the N64) took the best thing about The Phantom Menace (no, not the credits - the podracing) and added in the extra graphical and processing clout of the PS2. Like any good F-Zero tribute, Racer Revenge is so fast it'll melt your eyes right out of your skull.
5/10
Republic Commando (PC/Xbox)
With so many games opting to empower you as a Force-wielding Jedi/Sith, finally stepping into the boots of a lowly soldier felt like a breath of fresh air. Much like what ODST was to Halo 3, Republic Commando made every enemy tough as nails and forced you to earn every kill as part of an elite squad of clone troopers. The best pure Star Wars FPS ever coded.
6/10
Battlefront (Xbox/PS2/PC)
Okay, it might sound a little crazy not picking the new DICE take on the Battlefront franchise, but few games can match the military magnificence of Pandemic's 2004 masterpiece. The first game to really 'get' the 'war' in Star Wars, Battlefront gave you infantry, ground vehicle combat and space dogfights across the original and prequel trilogies.
7/10
X-Wing Vs TIE Fighter (PC)
The third entry in the X-Wing/TIE Fighter did more than just spool up the technical clout (including high-res graphics, joystick support and a CD audio soundtrack) - it gave Star Wars fans the world over the most authentic dogfighting sim money could buy. And while it did sport a retroactively designed campaign, it was built from the ground up for multiplayer shenanigans.
8/10
Jedi Knight: Dark Forces 2 (PC)
The first Dark Forces game holds a special place in many a fan's heart, but Jedi Knight blew it out of the water with some of the most memorable (and corney) FMV sequences ever, the introduction of Force powers and a new Light/Dark progression system that built the story around the good or bad nature of your actions.
9/10
Rogue Squadron (N64/PC)
The ever-so-flimsy Fighter Squadron mode in the new Star Wars Battlefront makes us think of the good old days, when a 64-bit console gave us a dogfighting masterclass that put even X-Wing Vs TIE Fighter to shame. From battling the Empire on Hoth to flying the Death Star trench run, Rogue Squadron cemented itself as an instant classic and there it has remained.
10/10
Knights of the Old Republic (PC/Xbox/Mac)
Years before it created its own grand sci-fi opera in the form of the Mass Effect saga, Edmonton-based studio Bioware was cutting its RPG teeth on what would become the most beloved Star Wars game of all time. With turn-based battles and a story that spanned the entire galaxy, KOTOR has become an everlasting synonym for interactive Star Wars excellence.