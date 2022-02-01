Hints & Tips

Sonic Direct offers massive cash savings with up to 40% off on a wide range of electricals that are cheaper than high street prices. Head to the ‘Mega Deals & Clearance!’ section of the Sonic Direct website, and you’ll find the ‘Stock Clearance Zone’ and ‘Store Exclusive Products’. The former has tons of deals on a full range of electronics and the latter shows you the best discounts that are only available in the store.

Sonic Direct’s ‘Latest Deals & Promotions’ section is full of limited time offer deals, so lots of seasonal deals to shop from. These include extended guarantees, cashback offers, package deals and more. You can also sign up to even more offers through the Sonic Direct newsletter.

FAQs

Is there a Sonic Direct near me? Sonic Direct is exclusively online so depending where you’re based, your ‘nearest’ Sonic Direct will be on the internet! If you’re looking to shop in store, head to the Sonic Megastore which is located in Bradford.

How much is Sonic Direct delivery? Sonic Direct delivery and installation is free. Choose from standard delivery, special Sunday delivery, deliver + unpack + remove waste delivery or deliver + unpack + remove waste + install delivery. The one catch is that Sonic Direct will only deliver to postcodes in the Yorkshire region.

Can I click and collect? You can. To click and collect, select the Sonic Bradford Free option at checkout and make the payment. Once your order is ready for collection, Sonic Direct will notify you by text, call or email. Remember to take your ID, the card you used to purchase your order and the order reference number.

Does Sonic Direct have a price match guarantee? Sonic Direct have their ‘Lowest Price Guarantee’ because they believe they have the cheapest prices on the best products. However, if you do find something elsewhere at a cheaper price, Sonic Direct offers a price match guarantee. There are a few T&Cs to check though. The product must be from either Argos or Currys and doesn’t include website offers, plus this only applies to goods from the UK. The products must be identical, must be brand new, inclusive of VAT and additional charges and the lower price mustn’t be included in a sale.

What is Sonic Direct's return policy? If you change your mind at the last minute, you can cancel your order up to 14 calendar days starting the day after delivery or collection so you can receive a refund. Whether you ordered your goods online or in-store, contact the Customer Support Centre to find out what you need to do.

How do I get in touch with Sonic Direct customer service? To contact the Sonic Direct Customer Support Centre, call 01274 575000. You can call Monday to Saturday between 9am - 6pm and on Sunday between 10:30am - 4:30pm.

How to use Sonic Direct voucher codes

1. Find the Sonic Direct voucher code that you want and remember to double check the T&Cs.

2. Shop on the Sonic Direct website and head to the checkout page when ready.

3. If the deal you’re shopping requires or has a discount code, enter this at checkout before adding your payment details.

4. If the deal doesn’t require a specific code, the savings will be automatically applied.

As we’re fully into the swing of December, a good thing to think about updating is your kitchen, especially if you’re cooking for Christmas. Sonic Direct have a vast array of kitchen appliances from fridge freezers to electric ovens, microwaves or induction hobs.

Sonic Direct gives you a huge selection of leading brands to choose from including Hisense, Tower, Bosch, Kenwood and Belling. The Sonic Direct cooking models have hundreds of deals on offer, saving you extra money right before Christmas.

An amazing deal that Sonic Direct has currently got going is up to £200 off on Circulon cookware. Until 11th January 2022, purchase selected Leisure cookers at Sonic Direct and you’ll receive £200 worth of Circulon cookware with Leisure. Remember to check the T&Cs before you claim!

Festive TV offers

Sonic Direct has become a go-to destination for all things TVs. This time of year is the perfect time to update your television set, home cinema setup and sound systems, and Sonic Direct vouchers and sales are a great place to look for the latest TVs. Sonic Direct has the best offers on televisions from leading brands like Sony, Samsung, Hisense, LG and TCL.

On Samsung, you can buy select Samsung TVs until the 24th December and claim cashback. For more tech deals, Sony has tons of festive savings where you can save up to £500 on Sony Bravia TVs and they come with a 5 year guarantee from Sonic Direct. You can also save up to £300 on TCL smart TV sets and you can save over £1000 on LG OLED TVs. Only the best from Sonic Direct at Christmas.

Long live the landline!

Mobile phones have definitely taken over from the landline that most houses don’t even have them anymore! But we’re here to tell you that landline phones are still very much needed for a few reasons.

First, it’s always handy to have a home phone number. It’s also great to have more than one way for people to get in touch with you. Finally, if the landline is dedicated to your phone, a lot of the time the sound quality is much better, clearer and stronger.

Sonic Direct have huge deals on telephones from BT. Choose from corded or cordless, twin or single handset and answer machines, and you can keep the landline thriving. Most of these phones are already discounted and you can save up to £10 on BT landline telephones.